A candidate for mayor who was accused of sexual assault announced the end of his campaign in light of those allegations, but he will still appear on the August ballot.
Ricco Wright, who announced his candidacy in June, said in a prepared statement that he was withdrawing from the mayoral race.
"The sexual assault allegations against me should not be a distraction to the work that needs to be done," Wright said in the prepared statement. "And while the timing of said allegations is worth noting, the timing of the issues and problems is far more paramount because the world is now focusing on equity issues like never before."
Wright said in the statement that he can address the issues without political office. Wright will still be on the ballot Aug. 25, though he renounced his bid for the office, currently occupied by incumbent Mayor G.T. Bynum.
The deadline for withdrawal from the ballot was June 12, Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said. Ballot orders have already been placed.
Wright has said that he was "roofied" that night and had no recollection of it. He described it previously to the Tulsa World as a "terrible" incident.
"My presence as an active candidate in light of the allegations was diverting too much attention from my platform of unity," Wright said in the statement. "I urge people to find and support a mayoral candidate that is committed to access, equity, and justice."
Eight people have filed their candidacy for mayor: Bynum, Wright, Craig Immel, Ken Reddick, Greg Robinson, Paul Tay, Ty Walker and Zackri Whitlow.
The general election is scheduled for Aug. 25, with the runoff, if needed, to occur Nov. 3. The winners will be sworn into office in December. Information for voter registration can be found on the Tulsa County Election Board's website or the Oklahoma State Election Board's website. The deadline for voter registration in any given election is 25 days prior to the election date.
Gallery: Election Day around Tulsa on June 30
TULSA VOTES
TULSA VOTES
TULSA VOTES
TULSA VOTES
TULSA VOTES
TULSA VOTES
TULSA VOTES
TULSA VOTES
Tulsa Votes
Tulsa Votes
Tulsa Votes
Tulsa Votes
Tulsa Votes
Tulsa Votes
Tulsa Votes
Tulsa Votes
Tulsa Votes
Tulsa Votes
Tulsa Votes
Tulsa Votes
Tulsa Votes
Tulsa Votes
Tulsa Votes
Tulsa Votes
Tulsa Votes
Tulsa Votes
Tulsa Votes
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism