National French Fry Day is Monday, and McDonald's is offering free fries to those who download the restaurant's phone app.
McDonald’s is offering a free medium order of fries in the promotion.
"Once you download the app, you can access the deal one of two ways. Use the Mobile Order and Pay function or scan the available QR code at the drive thru or front counter," the company said in an email.
No purchase is necessary, and the limit is one use per customer.
The company said 99% of its restaurants are open for drive-through, carry-out and delivery.