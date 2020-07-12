While huge for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, a Supreme Court decision Thursday which reaffirmed the tribe’s historic jurisdictional boundaries as current today will have little impact on the day-to-day lives of non-tribal members in the region, according to a University of Tulsa law professor.
Aila Hoss, an expert in American Indian law, said in an interview Friday that while she believes the criminal case won by Jimcy McGirt will be cited in future criminal litigation for “the next decades,” the ruling will have a very limited application in the short term.
“The only thing this case does is reaffirm that states don’t have criminal jurisdiction on tribal reservation lands when we are dealing with an Indian defendant who has been accused of a major crime,” Hoss said.
That sentiment was made clear in the opinion written by Justice Neil M. Gorsuch.
The “State worries that our decision will have significant consequences for civil and regulatory law,” Gorsuch wrote. “The only question before us, however, concerns the statutory definition of ‘Indian country’ as it applies in federal criminal law” under the Major Crimes Act.
McGirt, 71, had challenged his state court child sex crime convictions on the grounds that the state of Oklahoma didn’t have jurisdiction to try him because the crime occurred in Wagoner County, which was within the tribe’s jurisdictional boundaries under an 1866 treaty with the U.S. government.
Gorsuch and four other members of the nine-member Supreme Court sided with McGirt’s claims that Congress, the only entity that can do so, never disestablished the tribe’s reservation after it approved the treaty, despite the state taking over prosecutions of major crimes after statehood.
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s 1866 boundaries expanded across an 11-county region in eastern Oklahoma, including much of the city of Tulsa.
Indeed, Gorsuch said it was implausible to suggest that Oklahoma statehood, coupled with tribal members being afforded U.S. citizenship and the right to vote, somehow implied an intent to terminate tribal reservations as the state of Oklahoma posited in legal filings.
Rather, the McGirt decision only applies to criminal offenses committed in Indian Country that are categorized under the federal Major Crimes Act, said Hoss. Those crimes include murder, rape, kidnapping and maiming.
That’s not to say the decision won’t have other implications.
Hoss said she believes there is a good argument to reaffirm the criminal jurisdiction boundaries for the four other major tribes in Oklahoma, based on the McGirt decision.
“Even though the opinion is narrow ... I think it would be a very hard argument to say that this is not going to impact the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole Nations,” Hoss said.
She called claims that the decision could take away privately owned land from non-Creek Nation members or end up setting criminals free as hyperbole.
Chief Justice John Roberts, in his dissenting opinion, wrote that persons convicted of major crimes “are now subject to jurisdictional challenges, leading to the potential release of numerous individuals found guilty under state law of the most grievous offense.”
For other defendants considering an appeal on jurisdictional grounds, Hoss said they will have to consider a range of factors, including the potential for harsher penalties should they be convicted in federal court.
As for expanding the criminal jurisdiction decision beyond American Indians, Hoss said tribes already had very limited, almost non-existent, criminal jurisdiction over non-American Indians.
Rather, Hoss called the decision Thursday a “victory in terms of reaffirming principles that are continuously challenged by state and local governments in terms of tribal sovereignty and authority.”
Those sentiments were made clear in a statement from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation following the ruling:
“The Supreme Court today kept the United States’ sacred promise to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation of a protected reservation. Today’s decision will allow the Nation to honor our ancestors by maintaining our established sovereignty and territorial boundaries. We will continue to work with federal and state law enforcement agencies to ensure that public safety will be maintained throughout the territorial boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.”
