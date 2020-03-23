With public schools shut down for at least two weeks due to COVID-19, Tulsa-area districts will start distributing meals this week in an effort to prevent student hunger.

Tulsa Public Schools has established about 40 “grab and go” meal sites at schools and other locations where children under 18 can take home a free breakfast and lunch beginning Monday.

Service schedule

Monday, March 23: *special one-time schedule* with curbside meal pick-up

• 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.: breakfast

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: lunch and breakfast for the following day

Tuesday, March 24 – Friday, April 3: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with curbside meal pick-up

Meals provided

Monday-Thursday: lunch and breakfast for the following day

Friday: lunch and breakfast for the following Monday

Locations:

Central neighborhood

• Academy Central Elementary School — 1789 W. Seminole St.

• Emerson Elementary School — 910 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.

• Central High School — 3101 W. Edison St.

• Mark Twain Elementary School — 541 S. 43rd West Ave.

East Central neighborhood

• Cooper Elementary School — 1808 S. 123rd East Ave.

• Disney Elementary School — 11702 E. 25th St.

• Kerr Elementary School — 202 S. 117th East Ave.

• Lewis and Clark Elementary School — 737 S. Garnett Road

• Peary Elementary School — 10818 E. 17th St.

Edison neighborhood

• Wright Elementary School — 1110 E. 45th Pl.

Hale neighborhood

• Bell Elementary School — 6304 E. Admiral Blvd.

• Hamilton Elementary School — 2316 N. Norwood Ave.

• Hoover Elementary School — 2327 S. Darlington Ave.

• Kendall-Whittier Elementary School — 2601 E. Fifth Pl.

• Lindbergh Elementary School — 931 S. 89th East Ave.

• MacArthur Elementary School — 2182 S. 73rd East Ave.

• McKinley Elementary School — 6703 E. King St.

• Owen Elementary School — 1132 N. Vandalia Ave.

• Skelly Elementary School — 2940 S. 90th East Ave.

McLain neighborhood

• Anderson Elementary School — 1921 E. 29th St. N.

• Celia Clinton Elementary School — 1740 N. Harvard Ave.

• Hawthorne Elementary School — 1105 E. 33rd St. N.

• John Hope Franklin Elementary School — 5402 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.

• Monroe Demonstration Academy — 2010 E. 48th St. N.

• Sequoyah Elementary School — 724 N. Birmingham Ave.

• Whitman Elementary School — 3924 N. Lansing Ave.

Memorial neighborhood

• Grimes Elementary School — 3213 E. 56th St.

• Grissom Elementary School — 6646 S. 73rd East Ave.

• Key Elementary School — 5702 S. Irvington Ave.

• Marshall Elementary School — 1142 E. 56th St.

• McClure Elementary School — 1770 E. 61st St.

Webster neighborhood

• Clinton West Elementary School — 2224 W. 41st St.

• Eugene Field Elementary School — 2249 S. Phoenix Ave.

• Robertson Elementary School — 2721 W. 50th St.

Additional sites

• Booker T. Washington High School — 1514 E. Zion St.

• Tandy Family YMCA — 5005 S. Darlington Ave.

• TRAICE Academy High School — 2740 E. 41st St. N.

• Tulsa Dream Center — 200 W. 46th St. N.

• Will Rogers College Junior High and High School — 3909 E. Fifth Pl.

• Zarrow International School — 3613 S. Hudson Ave.

