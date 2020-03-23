With public schools shut down for at least two weeks due to COVID-19, Tulsa-area districts will start distributing meals this week in an effort to prevent student hunger.
Tulsa Public Schools has established about 40 “grab and go” meal sites at schools and other locations where children under 18 can take home a free breakfast and lunch beginning Monday.
Service schedule
Monday, March 23: *special one-time schedule* with curbside meal pick-up
• 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.: breakfast
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: lunch and breakfast for the following day
Tuesday, March 24 – Friday, April 3: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with curbside meal pick-up
Meals provided
Monday-Thursday: lunch and breakfast for the following day
Friday: lunch and breakfast for the following Monday
Locations:
Central neighborhood
• Academy Central Elementary School — 1789 W. Seminole St.
• Emerson Elementary School — 910 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.
• Central High School — 3101 W. Edison St.
• Mark Twain Elementary School — 541 S. 43rd West Ave.
East Central neighborhood
• Cooper Elementary School — 1808 S. 123rd East Ave.
• Disney Elementary School — 11702 E. 25th St.
• Kerr Elementary School — 202 S. 117th East Ave.
• Lewis and Clark Elementary School — 737 S. Garnett Road
• Peary Elementary School — 10818 E. 17th St.
Edison neighborhood
• Wright Elementary School — 1110 E. 45th Pl.
Hale neighborhood
• Bell Elementary School — 6304 E. Admiral Blvd.
• Hamilton Elementary School — 2316 N. Norwood Ave.
• Hoover Elementary School — 2327 S. Darlington Ave.
• Kendall-Whittier Elementary School — 2601 E. Fifth Pl.
• Lindbergh Elementary School — 931 S. 89th East Ave.
• MacArthur Elementary School — 2182 S. 73rd East Ave.
• McKinley Elementary School — 6703 E. King St.
• Owen Elementary School — 1132 N. Vandalia Ave.
• Skelly Elementary School — 2940 S. 90th East Ave.
McLain neighborhood
• Anderson Elementary School — 1921 E. 29th St. N.
• Celia Clinton Elementary School — 1740 N. Harvard Ave.
• Hawthorne Elementary School — 1105 E. 33rd St. N.
• John Hope Franklin Elementary School — 5402 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.
• Monroe Demonstration Academy — 2010 E. 48th St. N.
• Sequoyah Elementary School — 724 N. Birmingham Ave.
• Whitman Elementary School — 3924 N. Lansing Ave.
Memorial neighborhood
• Grimes Elementary School — 3213 E. 56th St.
• Grissom Elementary School — 6646 S. 73rd East Ave.
• Key Elementary School — 5702 S. Irvington Ave.
• Marshall Elementary School — 1142 E. 56th St.
• McClure Elementary School — 1770 E. 61st St.
Webster neighborhood
• Clinton West Elementary School — 2224 W. 41st St.
• Eugene Field Elementary School — 2249 S. Phoenix Ave.
• Robertson Elementary School — 2721 W. 50th St.
Additional sites
• Booker T. Washington High School — 1514 E. Zion St.
• Tandy Family YMCA — 5005 S. Darlington Ave.
• TRAICE Academy High School — 2740 E. 41st St. N.
• Tulsa Dream Center — 200 W. 46th St. N.
• Will Rogers College Junior High and High School — 3909 E. Fifth Pl.
• Zarrow International School — 3613 S. Hudson Ave.
Editor's Note: The latest updates on coronavirus are on a new website: tulsaworld.com/coronavirus.
With the Oklahoma State Department of Health now testing patients in Oklahoma City for coronavirus amid a global outbreak, more cases can be expected to be reported across the state.
Below you can find all the coverage of interest in Tulsa and around Oklahoma, with no paywall.
The safety and well-being of those in our community is our highest priority.
Tulsa Regional Tourism reports that 15 events it booked have been cancelled and 14 postponed.
When Mayor G.T. Bynum decided to limit access to restaurants and bars and close entertainment venues last week in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, he didn’t just put the squeeze on local businesses.
'We’re going to find every possible way to give people hope': Congregations adjusting to new reality in face of coronavirus threat
The downtown Tulsa congregation and virtually all other Tulsa churches canceled public worship services this weekend in response to Centers for Disease Control guidelines designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Candidates vying for state offices encouraged to submit filing documents via mail in wake of COVID-19 threat
Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax is encouraging those filing for state offices to do so via delivery service or mail in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak.
'One less thing for people to worry about': School districts will set up 'grab and go' meal sites to keep students fed during extended closure
With public schools shut down for at least two weeks due to COVID-19, Tulsa-area districts are prepared to start distributing meals this week in an effort to prevent student hunger.
Unemployment benefits are based off base pay, and with service industry workers like Rowland largely dependent on tips, the safety net won't cover his typical take-home pay, he said.
The amendment also allows nurses with expired licenses to more quickly be recertified and practice regardless of tax compliance status.
Local and state officials answer key questions related to COVID-19.
Oklahoma recorded four more cases of COVID-19, increasing the state’s total to 53, health officials announced on Saturday.
Some suburbs join city of Tulsa in restricting public access to restaurants, bars, other venues
TU students scramble to make quick move out of dorms before school-imposed COVID-19-related evacuation deadline
State organizations warn 'blood can't wait' as blood drives are canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak
The announcement comes five days after the university's first positive test for COVID-19 was revealed Sunday.
Oklahoma Tax Commission extends Oklahoma income tax filing date to match federal extention until July 15
In response to Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin’s announcement Friday that the federal income tax filing date has been pushed back from April 15 to July 15, the Oklahoma Tax Commission is extending the 2019 Oklahoma income tax return due date from April 15 to July 15.
Gov. Kevin Stitt told the Tulsa World that the partnership will add the capacity for 2,600 tests beyond the 300 sent already.
Stitt affirms it's 'not government's job' to push for restrictions on local businesses in reaction to coronavirus concerns
“It is not my intention at all to close down businesses across the state,” Stitt said. “Every mayor may be making some different decisions on their towns and their municipalities, but statewide, I have no intention of doing that.”
Local homeless population remains concern amid Tulsa County COVID-19 community spread and limited testing capabilities
“One of the things I struggle with more than anything else in sheltering people and keeping them safe is getting to the point of choosing who comes into the shelter and who doesn’t, if we have to go to that,” said Mack Haltom, executive director of the Tulsa Day Center.
Distancing naturally: Outdoors spaces, activities are natural way for families to find respite from viral worries
Officials are keeping open spaces available for families and individuals who want to fill their social distances with the great outdoors.
How many hospital beds are available in Oklahoma as coronavirus spreads? First data collected by state offers snapshot
Oklahoma had more than 1,500 medical or surgical beds available, as well as more than 220 in intensive care units, according to data released late Friday afternoon by the Governor’s Office. More than 500 ventilators were available statewide.
TU will send student information on room and board refunds by April 6, officials said. And the school will decide by April 1 how to handle commencement.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced Friday that its training academy will be conducted remotely “out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic,” citing concerns about proximity and guidelines limiting large gatherings.
So far, about 16 service members from the Guard have been called to active duty from civilian life to assist at the Joint Operation Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma National Guard Lt. Col. Geoff Legler said.
With the exception of Broken Arrow and Collinsville, other area suburbs have yet to go as far as the city of Tulsa has when it decided earlier this week to close gyms, bars, theaters and prohibit indoor dining in restaurants — all as a means to combat the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The senator notes the virus' danger and says: "By people not believing, by not taking precautions, they're making it more likely to spread."
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe responds after stock deal draws scrutiny
Earlier this week, lawmakers reduced access to the building, limiting it to elected officials, press, staff and invited state employees.
The Tulsa SPCA is needing to find temporary foster homes for many of the dogs and cats in its care.
"Neither students nor teachers need to be focused on high-stakes tests during this difficult time," Secretary Betsy DeVos said. "Students are simply too unlikely to be able to perform their best in this environment."
Inhofe's account manager sold stocks valued at $150,000-$350,000 on Jan. 13 and another $170,000-$400,000 worth on Jan. 27. The stock markets were near record highs at the time.
Sen. Jim Inhofe on COVID-19: 'I'd be the first to say we're overreacting ... but we're not.'
Since bars, restaurants and entertainment venues have closed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 threat, these businesses have been scrambling to make plans.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced Friday its training academy will be conducted remotely “out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic,” citing concerns about proximity and guidelines limiting large gatherings.
Oral Roberts University officials announced Wednesday that a grounds maintenance contract employee tested positive for COVID-19. Merle Dry was identified as Oklahoma's first COVID-19 fatality.
When Sasha Ayala-Harris was released from the Tulsa County jail, the first thing she did was walk to the Subway near Fourth and Main streets to get lunch. But she took her lunch back to the jail parking lot to eat just in case her friend Kristi Flowers — who was arrested with her in Broken Arrow last month — managed to get out, too.
Tulsa World staff photographers are spending the week documenting what they see around Tulsa as news of the coronavirus continues to dominate …
Since bars, restaurants and entertainment venues closed indefinitely Tuesday because of the COVID-19 threat, these businesses have been scramb…
COVID-19 is in the community and public lab testing cannot keep up.
State official says there is $1 billion available in fund to pay claims.
Tulsa Community Foundation and Tulsa Area United Way established the fund to help people who have lost income, lack medical care or have suffered other losses as a result of the pandemic.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, on Thursday announced it will temporarily lift cost-sharing for medically necessary medical and behavioral…
We talked with business owners around Owasso about their experiences dealing with the virus. Hear how they're coping amid the chaos.
Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond, with the city council's unanimous support, ordered the closure of businesses and dine-in restaurants within city limits effective 11:59 p.m. Friday.
People all across the country are redecorating their homes for Christmas and posting pictures on social media, apparently to spread a little cheer in the time of gloom.
We must appreciate our favorite things that much more when the world reopens
The virus thrives amid congregations of people, so we must disperse to slow its spread
Most are offering takeout, curbside, drive-through and-or delivery services.
The response from Tulsa suburbs varied widely, but most say their local businesses were already adjusting on their own terms.
The Tulsa World is offering more puzzles in the newspaper each day.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that the “checks in the mail” would be direct deposited into people’s accounts under the plan the Trump administration has proposed to Congress.
State officials recorded a second confirmed case in a toddler as COVID-19 continues its outbreak in Oklahoma.
With at least some children staying home with their parents, who are being allowed to work remotely, child care programs could see a decrease, which might create space for other kids.
State low on COVID-19 testing supplies, will reserve tests for most vulnerable; Oklahoma's first nursing home resident diagnosed with COVID-19
The state epidemiologist said that as of Wednesday morning, the Oklahoma State Department of Health had about 300 test kits but had received 200 specimens for testing.
hey include the offer of a low-income internet tier with no annual contract and relaxing data usage overage charges for all tiers.
Oklahoma governor signs bill allowing public bodies to meet virtually amid social distancing directives
It would expire Nov. 15 or when Stitt lifts the state of emergency implemented to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Area school districts express support as state Education Department seeks to ax state testing for this year amid coronavirus pandemic
The University of Tulsa announced Thursday that students should not return to campus from spring break and only virtual classes will be offere…
The emergency order by city leaders to shutter all bars and close restaurants to dine-in patrons on Tuesday, with no fixed end in sight, has forced industry owners and worker bees alike to question their futures.
The U.S. congresswoman representing Oklahoma's 5th District said her doctor told her to isolate herself, despite being asymptomatic, after she had recent contact with a Utah politician who tested positive for COVID-19.
The move comes two days after the Cherokee and Creek tribes suspended gaming operations to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
WASHINGTON — Describing himself as a “wartime president” fighting an invisible enemy, President Donald Trump on Wednesday invoked rarely used …
"I'm happy because I think people now have an option to get out of the house, to go to the movies, and I'm happy because it helps us to survive," said Blake Smith, owner of the Admiral Twin.
The courthouse will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but only those with urgent matters will be allowed to enter.
This national emergency crept up on most Americans. It brings uncertainty, anxiety and sometimes disbelief.
Vulnerable populations — including those who are food insecure — are more susceptible to the COVID-19 outbreak than others. Iron Gate and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma are taking precautionary measures and stepping up efforts to help some of those most in need during the global pandemic.
Oklahoma’s U.S. senators on Wednesday cast two of only eight votes against a bill to add emergency relief money to Medicaid, food stamps, unemployment and other programs. The bill would also ensure free testing for the coronavirus.
The case was reported Wednesday morning with 11 other cases in the state. The total cases found in the state is 31, 29 in-state and two out-of-state cases. The toddler, a patient who is younger than 4 years old, is the youngest patient reported yet in the state.
The Tulsa Police Department urged citizens Tuesday to report online those crimes that don't necessitate an emergency response. Those making 911 calls would be patched through to an officer taking a report by phone.
The election emergency declaration will require county election boards to accept resolutions adopted by the governing bodies of school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties to move their April 7 elections to another date.
"We hear that a lot: Why has this become such a big deal in the United States when the total number of cases looks relatively low?" said Dr. Dale Bratzler, a senior physician at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.
Hamstrung by social distancing directives triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, local retailers are reaching out by any means possible, including offering curbside service and enhancing their social media presence.
OWASSO — Several employees at both SMOKE Woodfire Grill and MAD Eats at SEVEN6MAIN in Owasso were laid off this week amid the COVID-19 coronavirus.
"If conditions improve, we will be able to celebrate Holy Week and Easter as scheduled," Father Gary Kastle, the rector of Holy Family Cathedral, told parishioners.
Oral Roberts University officials announced Wednesday that a contracted employee for grounds maintenance tested positive for COVID-19.
Cleaning staffs offer a main line of defense against the coronavirus as janitors and housekeepers pay extra attention to disinfecting doorknobs, elevator buttons, desks and other work spaces.
In a letter sent to child care providers across the state on Sunday, Oklahoma State Department of Human Services Director Justin Brown said the child care industry is a vital element of a community’s ability to respond to a health threat such as COVID-19.
All Catholic elementary and preschools in the Diocese Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma will remain on an extended spring break through Friday, April 3, but beginning Tuesday, March 24, Bishop Kelley High School will initiate distance learning.
Oklahoma Department of Public Safety officials granted an extension for licenses that expired 30 days prior to Gov. Kevin Stitt's emergency declaration.
LIFE Senior Services, Meals on Wheels taking precautions but continuing their missions.
Update: Mayor orders Tulsa restaurants, bars to close tonight; drive-through, take-out establishments may operate
Mayor G.T. Bynum asked the Tulsa Health Department board for guidance on the issue as officials work to contain the spread of COVID-19.
No disruptions to manufacturing or supply chains are driving a need to buy now, three local businesses confirmed. But they also said the shopping was far greater than any typical spring-break boost.
Tulsa County has three cases confirmed; Oklahoma City has six as of Tuesday morning. Kay and Canadian counties each have two cases.
During a Capitol press conference with health officials to provide an update on COVID-19, Gov. Kevin Stitt also asked residents to avoid discretionary travel and use drive-through and delivery pickup services to support local restaurants.
University of Oklahoma getting involved in COVID-19 vaccine research, OU Medicine officials announce
Dr. Jason Sanders, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center senior vice president, said they are "finalizing an agreement" to begin preclinical testing for a vaccine specific to COVID-19.
The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily.
The disease is leading to fewer precinct workers and polling stations, a Tulsa County official says.
Asked at a news conference about Stitt and a California congressman’s comments this weekend about going out, Trump said, “I would disagree with it, but right now we don't have an order one way or the other” on shutting down restaurants.
Mayfest, Tulsa’s long-lived springtime celebration of the arts, has been canceled for 2020 because of concerns over the coronavirus and COVID-19.
Tulsa County public defenders stop jail visits to mitigate risk of COVID-19; courthouse implements changes
"We've asked the courts to accommodate us to conference at the courthouse and we've asked the (Tulsa County) Sheriff's Office to provide secure, confidential opportunities to communicate by phone and by video with our clients in the jail," Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster said.
The Cherokee announcement came half an hour after the Chickasaw Nation declared early Monday afternoon that it was closing its casinos until at least the end of March. The Creek decision came Monday evening.
ORU students who traveled home for the break are encouraged to stay there, but those who want to retrieve their belongings from campus over the next few weeks may do so.
Woodland Hills Mall joins list of coronavirus-related cancellations, closings and event postponements
'This is uncharted territory:' School districts urge employees, students not to come back to school if they travel to high-risk countries during spring break as coronavirus continues to spread
In a press release issued just before 3 p.m., TPS said district office buildings will remain open through the end of the business day Tuesday to allow employees time to prepare for the closure and all staff will continue to be paid through April 3.
'I have no defenses': Vulnerable Tulsa County residents wary of coronavirus, concerned about government response
Health officials are imploring people to take simple measures to quiet the growing spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. Regularly wash your hands. Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow. Don't touch your face. Disinfect hard surfaces. Stay at home if you're sick.
Twenty-six Oklahomans from a coronavirus-infected cruise ship have returned to their homes after spending days in quarantine on a cruise ship and at military bases.
At least one person in Tulsa County has recovered from the disease, the Tulsa Health Department announced Thursday, and as of Sunday, 118 tests in the state have returned negative.
Attendees who sat in the first three rows on the center right side of First United Methodist Church Tulsa's sanctuary in either service on Sunday, March 8, are encouraged to monitor for symptoms.
OKLAHOMA CITY — While some are urging people to engage in social distancing to avoid COVID-19, Gov. Kevin Stitt still plans to take his family…
The network asks that individuals who may be sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms not visit clinics unless they are seeking medical treatment. Large groups of visitors gathering in waiting rooms, lobbies and other public areas in OU Physicians facilities is also discouraged.
Journalists work to keep readers informed. It’s our mission and our passion.
COVID-19 is forcing a lot of social change very fast. Our ability to adapt to it's challenges may well determine if we have a healthy future -- individually and as a society.
For Booker T. Washington senior Bryce Thompson, there were no state-tournament games this weekend and there will be no McDonald's All-American game on April 1.
Although Gov. Kevin Stitt has encouraged schools to remain open, public and private schools across the Tulsa metro are ready to cancel classes if health officials deem it necessary in the coming weeks.
University of Oklahoma officials will transition to online classes after spring break due to the on-going COVID-19 outbreak in the state.
The bingo cards of symptoms overlap, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists three specific symptoms to watch for with COVID-19 — fever, cough, shortness of breath.
The latest case is considered presumptive until federal health officials confirm the test results. One other case is pending confirmation, and one case has been confirmed.
WASHINGTON — Taking drastic action Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced he is cutting off travel from Europe to the U.S. and moving to …
Dr. Bruce Dart with the Tulsa Health Department told city councilors on Wednesday that the best strategy at the moment is to provide accurate information to the public.
GENEVA — The World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic as U.S. stocks plunged into bea…
Update: OU, OSU move to online classes through April 3; ORU plans to return to campus after spring break
Update (9 a.m. Thursday): Oklahoma State University is moving to online classes for its Stillwater and Tulsa campuses through April 3.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association planned to move forward with its season-ending tournaments in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
Booker T. Washington High School pom team to stay home until after spring break because of Florida competition
The school's pom team reportedly returned from a competition in Florida, and school administrators have asked those students to stay home.
NBA suspends season until further notice over coronavirus after Jazz player tests positive before Thunder game
The Jazz player who reportedly tested positive Wednesday for coronavirus was center Rudy Gobert, whose team is in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder.
Cruise ship update: Oklahomans with no symptoms say they're being quarantined amid confusing directives
On Tuesday afternoon, state health officials stated that travelers on the Grand Princess without symptoms would be released and quarantined at home in Oklahoma, but that may not be the case amid confusion over a document passengers received upon disembarking.
A relative of one of the quarantined players is the second coronavirus case in Tulsa County, a woman in her 20s who recently returned from Italy.
Holland Hall closes school for remainder of the week after reported contact with coronavirus patient's family
"We have been in contact with the Tulsa Health Department and at this time, the risk to anyone in our community is low. The Health Department has also advised that there is no need for anyone in our community to self-quarantine," a spokeswoman said.
Second COVID-19 patient in Tulsa County is related to TU student; university cancels on-campus classes, will have online instruction at least through early April
A Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman told the Tulsa World there is "no known exposure to TU."
TU moves classes online until at least April 5, urges students to go home; other state universities considering two weeks of online classes after spring break amid coronavirus concerns
No final decision has been made, but officials are urging students to take their course materials and any devices necessary for their classes home for the break.
Special Olympics Oklahoma said its decision was based on the recent global spread of the virus, including a case tied to a U.S. Special Olympics athlete.
State health officials say they are working with their federal partners for a full itinerary "of exactly when and how" Oklahoma passengers will return to the state.
WASHINGTON — Major insurers pledged to cover coronavirus tests at no cost to patients at the White House on Tuesday, but those assurances — wh…
CDC officials said last week they expected the number of cases detected and people tested to increase as the outbreak expands and states rolled out testing capacity. Positive tests will be confirmed through CDC testing, officials said.
'We think transparency is the best way to go': Oklahoma officials attempt to dispel misconceptions about coronavirus
Health officials aren’t sure what the future holds for this brand new disease, but people around the country are already beginning to feel the impact.
Oklahoma's first confirmed case of coronavirus is a Tulsa County resident recovering under isolation at home
Health officials identified the patient as a man in his 50s who had recently traveled to Italy.
Update: 5 Oklahoma patients negative for coronavirus with seventh person being tested for COVID-19
Oklahoma Watch: As news of coronavirus ramps up, worried residents stock up on supplies, change behaviors
Hygiene is top of mind throughout Oklahoma as residents await the arrival of the coronavirus disease COVID-19. Schools, businesses and churches are altering routines while shoppers are emptying shelves of hand sanitizer and masks.
Currently, testing through the CDC takes several days, but testing at the state lab will yield results within a day, the state epidemiologist said.
Some Tulsa-area school districts contact families to alleviate growing concerns about possible coronavirus impact
At least three district leaders sent letters to families Tuesday amid growing concerns to affirm they are taking the threat seriously.
Two Life.Church pastors in self-imposed quarantine after possible exposure to coronavirus in Germany
In a YouTube video posted Wednesday, Life.Church Pastor Craig Groeschel said he and Pastor Bobby Gruenewald will stay in self-imposed isolation for 14 days.
The number of people infected with the new virus soared over 315,000 Sunday, with the global scare upending routines, threatening livelihoods …
