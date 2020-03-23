Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 60 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA CRAIG MAYES NOWATA OSAGE PAWNEE ROGERS TULSA WASHINGTON OK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARTLESVILLE, CLAREMORE, NOWATA, PAWHUSKA, PAWNEE, PRYOR, TULSA, AND VINITA.