A barnstormer named Duncan McIntyre brought a two-seat Army-surplus biplane to Tulsa in August 1919, offering thrill rides for $5 a ticket and round trips to Houston for $400.
It was Tulsa’s first passenger air service. And it became so successful that McIntryre soon found enough investors to buy 80 acres of open prairie five miles east of downtown on what was then called Federal Road, now Admiral Place.
They built three hangars large enough to hold more than 10 planes each. And in a revolutionary stroke of genius, they installed two gigantic floodlights to illuminate the landing strip at night, making McIntyre Field the nation’s first commercial airport with round-the-clock operations, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.
The city became a refueling stop for cross-country flights, turning Tulsa into one of the most important aviation centers in the world.
Determined to build on that early success, the Chamber of Commerce recruited several prominent oil barons, including William Skelly and Waite Phillips, to raise $172,000 to buy 390 acres of property north of McIntyre Field. Crews spent only two weeks building the entire facility, which consisted of just one small hangar and two short landing strips mowed into the middle of a wheat field.
The first plane landed at Tulsa Municipal Airport on July 3, 1928. And by February 1930, it was universally recognized as the world’s busiest airport, handling more passengers than New York, London or Paris.
American Airlines relocated its aircraft maintenance facility from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Tulsa in 1945, when the company moved into four large hangars that had originally been built for B-17 bombers. With World War II coming to an end, the city of Tulsa had the foresight to buy the buildings from the federal government and re-purpose them for commercial redevelopment.
By the 1950s, of course, longer range aircraft didn’t need to stop in Tulsa to refuel and the city began to worry about losing its status as a major aviation hub. Aimed partly at keeping American Airlines in town, the city spent $8 million to rebuild and expand the airport, turning Tulsa Municipal into Tulsa International in 1963.
Forty years later, Tulsa voters approved the Vision 2025 sales-tax package that included $22.3 million for capital improvements, equipment, tooling and training at American Airlines. And voters renewed the Vision sales tax in 2016 with another $27.3 million for renovations at city-owned facilities that are being used by the airline.
Now we can see the results.
Last month, the airline announced the largest economic development investment in city history: a $550 million project to expand and modernize the maintenance facility at Tulsa International Airport.
A new 193,000-square-foot hangar will accommodate two wide-body aircraft or up to six narrow-body jets.
And a new 132,000-square-foot building will include administrative offices for some of the 5,500 people who work at the maintenance plant. Perhaps most importantly, the airline’s huge financial commitment should protect the city’s place in the industry for at least another generation.
Tulsa has been investing in aviation for more than a century. And it keeps paying off.
Featured video