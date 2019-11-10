Eighteen-hundred miles into a coast-to-coast bike ride, Jeffrey Tanenhaus was heading west out of Tulsa on old Route 66 when a blue Chevrolet pickup pulled over beside him.
The driver, a man in his late 30s with a receding hairline and short beard, yelled at Tanenhaus.
“I hate bikers,” the man said, perhaps adding a word or two that can’t be repeated here. “You think you own the road. You shouldn’t be here.”
The truck sped away, leaving tire marks on the pavement. But minutes later, it circled around and stopped next to Tanenhaus again.
This time, the driver got out and punched Tanenhaus in the face. And his lip needed four stitches.
After spending nearly his entire life in New York City, where he had grown tired of feeling disconnected from the millions of people swarming around him, Tanenhaus was biking across the country to Los Angeles in October 2015 to find a new place to live.
“I was stopping along the way and spending a few days in each town,” he says. “I was kind of letting cities audition for me and see which one I liked the most.”
A bloody lip might not seem like the best way to impress somebody. But “the incident,” as Tanenhaus calls it, only made him appreciate Tulsa more.
A local couple stopped to help and took Tanenhaus to an emergency room. Other Tulsans rallied on social media to defend the city’s reputation. And while Tanenhaus spent a few extra days in town to recuperate, plenty of people recognized him from news coverage and introduced themselves.
“People were wonderfully kind, very supportive and interested in me as a person, especially after the incident,” he says. “I’ve been to a lot of places, not only across the country but around the world, and I just feel that the people in Tulsa are particularly wonderful.”
Four years after his bike ride, Tanenhaus is not only living in Tulsa but trying to help others see what there is to love about the city. He had worked as a tour guide for a while in New York, and he recently launched a part-time project to offer paid tours of downtown Tulsa, targeting not only tourists but newcomers who want to find out more about Tulsa, or people who are thinking about moving here.
Tulsa.tours includes the usual history and trivia about major landmarks, but Tanenhaus also tries to bring a newcomer’s unique perspective.
"The sidewalks can still seem quiet, like there's not much going on," he says. "But there is a lot happening and Tulsa has a lot to do, you just have to know where to look. I want to show people."