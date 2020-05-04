THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 163 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS
BENTON CARROLL CRAWFORD
MADISON WASHINGTON AR
IN WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS
FRANKLIN SEBASTIAN
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 23 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE
SEQUOYAH
IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA
ADAIR CRAIG CREEK
DELAWARE MAYES NOWATA
OKMULGEE OSAGE OTTAWA
PAWNEE ROGERS TULSA
WAGONER WASHINGTON OK
IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA
HASKELL LATIMER LE FLORE
MCINTOSH PITTSBURG
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARTLESVILLE, BENTONVILLE,
BERRYVILLE, CHARLESTON, CLAREMORE, EUFAULA, EUREKA SPRINGS,
FAYETTEVILLE, FORT SMITH, GROVE, HUNTSVILLE, JAY, MCALESTER,
MIAMI, MUSKOGEE, NOWATA, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, OZARK, PAWHUSKA,
PAWNEE, POTEAU, PRYOR, ROGERS, SALLISAW, SAPULPA, SPRINGDALE,
STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, TULSA, VAN BUREN, VINITA, WAGONER,
AND WILBURTON.
The Atlas-Life Building’s neon sign has become one of the most recognizable landmarks in downtown Tulsa. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Like most corporate headquarters from the 1920s, the Atlas-Life Building’s floor plan had a wide central corridor surrounded by a ring of small private offices.
Downtown developer Jeff Scott remembers touring it more than a decade ago when most of the offices sat empty and neglected, unwanted by modern corporations. Never mind marble wainscoting and decorative crown molding, employers preferred a wide-open floor space for row upon row of cubicles.
“I couldn’t see how to reconfigure it without gutting the whole thing,” Scott says.
Eventually, other developers turned the Atlas-Life into a Marriott Courtyard. But now corporations seem to be trending away from cubicles to offer workers more space and privacy. And that trend might accelerate if COVID-19 becomes a seasonal or cyclical disease, as some health officials think it will.
Historic office buildings could become viable again as office buildings instead of having to become lofts or hotels, creating new possibilities for revitalization for downtown Tulsa.
Nobody wants to suggest that COVID could actually turn out to be a good thing for Tulsa. Of course not. But some experts believe the virus will speed up certain trends that were already gaining momentum before the pandemic. And if Tulsa can take advantage of those trends … well, why not?
The country’s three largest metropolitan areas — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — have been shrinking for several years, according to a recent report in the New York Times. And second-tier cities like Houston have seen their growth slow down as young professionals grow disillusioned with big-city gridlock and costs of living.
Millennials and Generation Z increasingly prefer the lifestyle and affordability that can be found only in smaller metro areas. And the Times specifically mentioned Tulsa — along with Tucson, Arizona; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Columbus, Ohio — as reaping the benefits.
Since the COVID shutdowns began in March, applications have more than doubled to Tulsa Remote, the George Kaiser Family Foundation’s ingenious effort to lure people to the city with an offer to pay $10,000 to spend a year here.
If big-city residents seem more willing than ever to relocate, big-city corporate headquarters ought to be more open to the idea too, Scott says. Tulsa could make a formidable sales pitch in the COVID era.
“It’s the best opportunity we’ll ever have,” Scott says, “to tell people about the positive of mid-city life.”
