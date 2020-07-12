E.G. Gonzales had spent time living in Louisiana, where he learned to appreciate fresh seafood. And when he opened a restaurant in 1935, in the depths of the Great Depression, he wanted to bring that experience to landlocked Tulsa.
He called it The Louisiane. But it wasn’t really Gonzales who made the famous dining spot that older Tulsans still remember today, according to Rhys Martin’s invaluable book, “Lost Restaurants of Tulsa.”
Herb Kallmeyer, who got started in the restaurant profession as a humble soda jerk, bought The Louisiane in 1945 and turned it into such a fancy joint that it gained a national reputation. John Wayne liked to eat there. Liberace was known to autograph little plastic pianos and hand them out to other guests.
“The interior featured overstuffed upholstery and padded tables, surrounded by red flocked wallpaper and gilded accents,” according to Martin’s book. The Tulsa World archives mention “huge crystal chandeliers and crystal sconces sparkling against the walls.”
For nearly 40 years, The Louisiane was widely considered one of the best, if not the best place to eat in all of Oklahoma. Seafood remained the menu’s main focus. But the steaks, cut and aged in-house, became just as popular.
The food, however, was almost beside the point. Customers really came for the sheer unparalleled elegance. Kallmeyer always made change with crisp, new bills straight from the bank. Folded money was beneath The Louisiane.
He closed the place and auctioned off the furnishings when he retired in October 1983, according to the World’s archives. While the restaurant reopened under new ownership the next year, it never seemed to achieve the same cache that it had before.
It closed for good in the early ’90s, but by then it had already moved away from the original location at 18th Street and Boston Avenue. Dating back to the 1920s, the building started out as a rather traditional two-story, red-brick storefront with large rectangular windows. But Kallmeyer’s remodel had given it distinctive fan-shaped windows in front, creating a darker, more intimate dining room inside.
After years of neglect and disrepair, the building was demolished last week, depriving 18th and Boston of the entertainment district’s most recognizable landmark. The property owners couldn’t be reached for comment, but hopefully they have plans for the site that will bring back some of the old glamour.
