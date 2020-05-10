Renovating an old warehouse to open downtown Tulsa’s famous McNellie’s Pub in 2004, owner Elliot Nelson envisioned a shady beer garden in the partially vacant lot next door.
It would have been a relatively novel attraction at the time, with conventional wisdom suggesting that outdoor seating wouldn’t be wildly popular in a city that can expect 100-degree weather every summer. Al fresco dining wasn’t exactly unheard of in Tulsa, but it wasn’t very common either.
The property owner, however, refused the offer. And Nelson had to wait 16 years to get an email asking if he was still interested in buying the land on the northeast corner of First Street and Elgin Avenue.
Nelson had a contract ready to sign that afternoon.
By now, of course, the idea doesn’t seem unconventional at all.
Downtown had so many restaurants putting tables outside that the city put a moratorium on “sidewalk cafes” in 2016, saying new regulations would be needed to avoid interfering with pedestrians.
A couple of years later, owner Chip Gaberino complained about the convoluted process of getting permission to add outdoor seating at Hodges Bend on the east side of downtown. A permit could take months of wrangling with more than a dozen city agencies and utilities, the Tulsa World reported.
The City Council responded by streamlining the entire process. And now a permit for simple sidewalk tables shouldn’t take more than 30 days.
McNellie’s new beer garden, of course, required a little more time to get the necessary permits for such a large project. But work began last week with the planting of two fully grown oak trees, the biggest standing 30 feet tall and weighing 45,000 pounds.
Nowadays, it almost seems odd if a downtown restaurant doesn’t have at least a few outdoor tables. And some places that don’t already have an outdoors option are in the design phase of adding it.
Don’t expect McNellie’s to be the only one adding outdoor space this summer.
“To be honest, I had kind of given up on it,” Nelson told the World last week. “I thought it was just one of those things that would never happen.”
