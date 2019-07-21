On the new boss’s first day in the office, Ken Whitaker sent a blunt and pessimistic memo that could have gotten him fired.
Ireland was one of the poorest countries in Europe, and the 40-year-old economist wanted the newly appointed minister of finance to know that the situation was headed toward a catastrophic meltdown if government policies didn’t change. And change fast.
The Irish republic ranked near the bottom in almost every social metric imaginable — mortality rates, imprisonment, domestic violence, unemployment, drug abuse. You name it. Ireland, in other words, was the Oklahoma of Europe.
In his now-famous memo, Whitaker began to outline a series of economic reforms that included free-trade agreements with the rest of Europe, aggressively low taxes and relatively austere government spending except, notably, on education. Whitaker wanted to lavish funding on schools, especially universities.
Corporate taxes sunk as low as 10% while the government also streamlined financial regulations to attract international investors. And tuition cuts encouraged more students to finish college, with the percentage of Ireland’s workforce with a higher degree tripling within the span of a single generation.
Then Ireland got rich.
During a 12-year period of phenomenal economic growth starting in 1995, its GDP rose an astounding 9.4 percent a year, the private sector created more than 800,000 new jobs and household incomes skyrocketed 35 percent. The Emerald Isle became known as the “Celtic Tiger” with economic growth similar to southeast Asia’s unprecedented pace of development.
Virtually overnight, it seemed, Ireland did what Gov. Kevin Stitt wants Oklahoma to do. It went from the Bottom 10 to the Top 10 in nearly every measure of economic development and quality of life, from employment rates and income levels to life expectancy and primary-school test scores. Could Oklahoma, with a population roughly the same size as Ireland’s, follow a similar roadmap and become the American Tiger?
Maybe. But it would be a longer road than it seems.
Ireland’s boom didn’t start until the mid-1990s. Whitaker wrote his memo in March 1957, following up a year later with a more detailed white paper.
It took decades to implement his vision with education reforms beginning in the 1960s and tax rates not bottoming out until the 1980s. And the country waited a generation before seeing many results, which were no doubt boosted by millions of euros in subsidies from the European Union.
Once the growth started, it took off fast. But there was a long fuse. Nothing paid off immediately.
Perhaps the biggest lesson Oklahoma can take from Ireland’s spectacular climb out of poverty is that it takes a long time for things to happen overnight.