Okmulgee’s first Walmart opened in 1975. And perhaps not coincidentally, that’s about the time locals describe a precipitous decline in the fortunes of downtown.
It’s a familiar story from all across the country — big-box retailers swallowing mom-and-pop businesses who couldn’t compete on prices or convenience. It happened in small towns like Okmulgee, and in suburbs like Broken Arrow, and even in bigger cities like Tulsa.
But fast-forward a few decades and an even bigger fish has shown up, with big-box stores struggling to compete with online retailers.
Is it just a coincidence that downtowns are rapidly re-developing all across the Tulsa area just as the big-box era seems to be coming to an end?
The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture will offer walking tours of downtown Okmulgee this Saturday to showcase several historic-restoration projects, including lofts and mixed-use developments in formerly abandoned buildings.
Meanwhile, downtown Jenks recently opened a $16 million loft-style development on East Main Place, where construction will start this summer on a $25 million retail addition with yet another project immediately after that one.
In Owasso, local investors poured $15 million into a pair of mixed-use developments last year. And officials rebranded downtown as the Redbud District, complete with a new festival park that hopes to become the suburb’s version of downtown Tulsa’s hugely popular Guthrie Green.
And downtown Broken Arrow, known as the Rose District, is thriving with several recent developments, including an $18 million mixed-used building that broke ground last September at 305 N. Main St., where the project will have 31,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor with 96 apartments upstairs.
Why is all this happening now?
One theory credits the growing dominance of online shopping, which might seem counter intuitive at first. If mom-and-pops can’t compete with big-box stores, how can they hope to beat the even bigger online giants?
Well, they can’t beat them. But they can co-exist, according to this theory.
When shoppers simply want the lowest price at the greatest convenience, they’ll order online. But sometimes people want to go shopping, not to find the best prices but just for the sake of going. For the experience. For fun.
And that’s when a downtown can’t lose.
