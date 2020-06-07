Part of an asphalt desert that stretches across the south side of downtown, a parking lot along Eighth Street illustrates a problem that has become so widespread Tulsans hardly notice it anymore.
The lot covers an entire city block with five aisles of parking, with each aisle having its own entrance from the street, cutting across the sidewalk five times. The design all but eliminates on-street parking along that part of Eighth, leaves no room to plant shade trees and makes walking down the sidewalk a game of Frogger as cars come and go from the lot.
“Effectively, it has appropriated the street as an aisle for moving between parking bays,” national consultant Jeff Speck wrote in a 2018 Walkability Study that offered several recommendations for making downtown Tulsa more pedestrian-friendly.
The Eighth Street location makes a particularly egregious example, but similar parking lots with an exorbitant number of curb cuts can be found all across downtown, Speck said. In fact, curb cuts have become so common that Tulsa takes them for granted, assuming they have to be there.
In fact, other cities wisely limit the number, width and placement of curb cuts, Speck said.
“Somewhere along the line, unlike other cities, Tulsa began to allow property owners unlimited curb access to their properties,” Speck reported. “While other cities do not allow any curb cuts to alley-accessed lots, Tulsa would appear to allow as many as are desired, including continuously along the full property frontage.”
As a result, Tulsa sidewalks are spliced and diced with continuous interruptions where pedestrians have to watch for oncoming cars.
“Sidewalks that are continually violated by curb cuts do not feel safe to walk along,” Speck said, and pedestrians will tend to avoid those areas even if they don’t consciously realize why.
While the city has been making fast progress toward implementing some of Speck’s recommendations, as reported by the Tulsa World last week, curb cuts have yet to be addressed, said Brian Kurtz, executive director of the Tulsa Downtown Coordinating Council.
The city doesn’t have funding to begin a systematic program of rebuilding sidewalks and eliminating curb cuts, Kurtz said. But zoning changes and permit reforms could reduce the number of curb cuts in future developments, he said.
It would take a long time, but as revitalization continues and new construction eventually begins to replace those parking lots on the south side of downtown, Tulsa would see a lot fewer curb cuts in the long-term.
“Downtown Tulsa will not become a walkable place,” Speck said, “until its number of curbs cuts is reduced significantly.”