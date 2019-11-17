Mayo Hotel section

The archives of the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture include several 1925 construction documents for the Mayo Hotel, including this cross section drawing that includes details of the original lobby. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 TOM GILBERT

The folder looked almost as wide as her outstretched arms. And, filled with hundreds of sheets of yellowed, brittle paper, it sagged in the middle as Regina Foster picked it up.

“Give me a hand,” the archivist said. “But be careful.”

Nothing in this folder, nothing in this entire room, could ever be replaced.

Earlier this year, the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture graciously opened its archives to help the Tulsa World produce a book about some of the city’s most significant landmarks. Containing thousands upon thousands of priceless floor plans, cross sections and renderings — some dating back more than a century — the collection is housed in the windowless basement of downtown’s historic Ponca City Savings and Loan building, where you need special gloves and special permission to go poking around.

Foster started by pulling out a folder labeled “Mayo Hotel.” Designed by local architect George Winkler, the Mayo became Tulsa’s tallest building when it opened in 1925. And it aspired to be one of the most luxurious hotels in the country.

Opening the folder feels like uncovering a time capsule from Tulsa’s heyday as the Oil Capital of the World. But the first several drawings seem disappointing, with faded plans of obscure mechanical components of the plumbing and ventilation system. No doubt they’re important construction documents, but not terribly interesting to look at.

Don’t worry. Keep flipping pages. And there it is: a magnificent blueprint, aged and torn around the edges but showing a full cross section through the middle of the 19-story structure with details of the elaborate double-height Doric columns that lined the original lobby.

The World’s new book, “Building Tulsa,” features 29 landmarks, buildings and houses across the city, all of which are masterpieces of design. But the architectural drawings are works of art in their own right.

“Building Tulsa” also includes drawings of the historic Holy Family Cathedral, Charles Ward’s Central Library and the Tulsa International Airport terminal, Bob Jones’ mid-century icon. Plus more.

TFA is preserving the drawings not only to help preservation efforts but just for future generations to enjoy. And the foundation hopes someday to have more of its collection on public display.

