The archives of the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture include several 1925 construction documents for the Mayo Hotel, including this cross section drawing that includes details of the original lobby. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Nothing in this folder, nothing in this entire room, could ever be replaced.
Earlier this year, the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture graciously opened its archives to help the Tulsa World produce a book about some of the city’s most significant landmarks. Containing thousands upon thousands of priceless floor plans, cross sections and renderings — some dating back more than a century — the collection is housed in the windowless basement of downtown’s historic Ponca City Savings and Loan building, where you need special gloves and special permission to go poking around.
Foster started by pulling out a folder labeled “Mayo Hotel.” Designed by local architect George Winkler, the Mayo became Tulsa’s tallest building when it opened in 1925. And it aspired to be one of the most luxurious hotels in the country.
Opening the folder feels like uncovering a time capsule from Tulsa’s heyday as the Oil Capital of the World. But the first several drawings seem disappointing, with faded plans of obscure mechanical components of the plumbing and ventilation system. No doubt they’re important construction documents, but not terribly interesting to look at.
Don’t worry. Keep flipping pages. And there it is: a magnificent blueprint, aged and torn around the edges but showing a full cross section through the middle of the 19-story structure with details of the elaborate double-height Doric columns that lined the original lobby.