When downtown Tulsa’s “Second Saturday” tours wanted to take a break from the usual art deco landmarks and focused on mid-century architecture for the first time nearly five years ago, highlights included a sunken garden at Fourth and Main streets.
A cantilevered staircase, which seemed to be almost suspended in mid-air, led down to a pair of fountains surround by rock gardens and stark concrete walls, a veritable study in minimalism.
It’s gone now, replaced this year by a 500-spot parking garage.
Mid-century landmarks are going through an awkward phase these days, a sort of architectural adolescence. They’re old enough to look dated and, in some cases, to be falling into disrepair. But they’re not yet old enough for people to consider them “historic” or worthy of preservation. They’re just old.
That’s why this week’s Second Saturday tour, organized by the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, will once again focus on downtown’s mid-century era. The foundation hopes it will inspire renewed appreciation for landmarks that Tulsa used to treasure, and still should.
Among other destinations, Saturday’s event will visit the historic Civic Center and its Brutalist neighbor, the Page Belcher Federal Building. Inspired by the “less is more” school of design pioneered by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, the Civic Center was the result of decades of planning and construction, most of it designed in the 1950s and ‘60s by a local partnership that called itself the Architectural League and overseen by the tremendously gifted Robert Jones.
Meanwhile, the nearby Page Belcher building opened in 1967, when it was praised for its “futuristic” and nearly windowless design, which was meant to maximize energy efficiency, a quality that you would think might be appreciated with today’s climate concerns.
The city’s current Arena District master plan, unveiled last January, envisions bulldozing the Page Belcher building and wiping out much of what’s left of the Civic Center to make way for a new convention hotel along with various shops, restaurants and apartments.
A generation ago, so-called “urban renewal” projects tore down several art deco landmarks that seemed old and outdated while nobody appreciated the “obsolete” style anymore. Today, of course, we’d love to have some of those buildings back.
We’re going to miss these mid-century masterpieces, too, someday. Go see them while you can.
Featured video