A 1970s renovation enclosed the courtyard to form a 12-story atrium in a 10-story building, with glass elevators descending into a basement two floors below street level. But the design made no effort to match the Petroleum Building’s original 1921 architecture, leaving modernist additions to sit awkwardly next to historic details.
During the work 45 years ago, crews took pretty much the same approach to the building’s electrical, plumbing and ventilation systems, grafting the new onto the old without much effort to smooth over the transition. Then a second renovation added another layer of complexity in the 1980s.
“We had to kind of untangle all of it,” said Curt Hellen, president of Stava Building, a Tulsa-based construction company that recently finished a year-long project to convert the old office building into luxury lofts. “We were uncoiling the last 90 years of work on the building and trying to figure out what still worked and what had been disconnected but left in place.”
The historic rehabilitation project won the 2019 “Best of the Best” award last month from the Associated General Contractors of Oklahoma, recognizing the quality of the work despite the less-than-ideal conditions.
Finished in 1921 before the art deco craze hit Tulsa, the Petroleum Building was the second of three landmarks that brothers John and Cass Mayo built along Fifth Street, including the famous Mayo Hotel next door. The ground floor housed the Mayo Brothers furniture store for more than 50 years.
Thankfully, the new construction left the exterior almost completely untouched except for cleaning and painting. Now called the 111 Lofts, the building’s facade is one of Tulsa’s last examples of Sullivanesque-style architecture that hasn’t been significantly changed or “modernized” over the years.
The 1970s renovation hadn’t left much of the original interior. But Hellen and his company saved what was left, restoring Italian marble in the Boulder Avenue lobby while carefully hiding a modern fire-suppression system behind the ornate cornice.
“It took a lot of coordination and planning to bring the building up to code,” Hellen said, “but without making the new installations obvious. They are there, but you don’t see them.”
Designed by Hoefer Wysocki architects of Kansas City, the project remodeled the atrium with a new skylight, custom oak paneling and decorative brass cables zigzagging up the walls. The new style doesn’t try to make the atrium look original to the building, because it isn’t. But it compliments the older architecture instead of clashing with it.
Owned by Price Family Properties, the new luxury lofts include several three-bedroom apartments with more than 2,600 square feet, gauging demand for family housing in downtown Tulsa. And the early results indicate that the demand is strong: All the big apartments are rented, Stuart Price said.
“The Stava Building Corp. did a great job as the general contractor, taking what was on paper and turning it into a beautiful living space,” Price said. “What is most exciting is hearing how much the tenants enjoy being in this historic remodel.”
