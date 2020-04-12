...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH
GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, SUB-
FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING. FOR
THE FREEZE WARNING, FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE
DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. FOR THE
FREEZE WARNING, THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER
TENDER VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO
SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR
VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON
BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.
PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND
TENDER VEGETATION.
Seen here before recent renovations, historic Fire Station No. 13 features zigzag art deco architecture west of downtown Tulsa on Charles Page Boulevard. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
In small type near the bottom of page 18 in the August 1921 issue of The American Architect, a very short news item reports that the Pawhuska Board of Education had signed a $150,000 contract to build a two-story brick-and-stone school.
It mentions the architect was A.J. Love. And he must have been thrilled to see his name in print.
Just a decade earlier, Albert Love had been working as a humble clerk in a cigar store before becoming an Osage County mason for a while. He would have been well into his 30s before he began studying architecture and reached his early 40s before his work gained even the briefest mention in a who’s who of American architects.
Love relocated to Tulsa in 1922 and developed a niche designing schools, hospitals and other public buildings, including at least a couple of local fire stations, according to the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture.
Station No. 13 opened in August 1931, 3 miles west of downtown on Charles Page Boulevard, where Love embraced what was then a very trendy style, ZigZag Art Deco. He put a large stepped pyramid over the garage doors and incorporated various trapezoids, chevrons and other geometrical forms in the stone trim around windows and doors, creating a richly decorated exterior for such a relatively small structure.
Firefighters moved into a larger building in the early 1960s, and Tulsa sold the old Station No. 13 to a car dealer who used it for storing spare parts. It retained much of its historic fabric, including original wall tiles and light fixtures, but the building fell into disrepair until an entrepreneurial couple, Chad and Jackie Potter, bought the station in 2018.
Now fully renovated, the old station has reopened as a rather unique event center. And last month, it received one of the highest honors that can be bestowed on a building and its architect – it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Part of the official justification for listing it was to recognize Love himself, who designed more than 150 buildings across northeast Oklahoma in a career that spanned barely more than 35 years before he died in 1956.
Station No. 13 proves that a late start in life doesn’t have to keep anyone from achieving greatness.
