In the summer of 1989, a gray-haired man drove around the block three times, slowing down to look at an 11-year-old girl who was playing near her house in the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood.
“He was checking her out,” the girl’s mother explained to the Tulsa World at the time, “to see if she was a little prostitute.”
She wasn’t. But on his last loop around the block, the man pulled over to ask the girl for “a date.”
In hindsight, the incident might have been a turning point for a neighborhood that had suffered decades of decline and neglect. The girl escaped unharmed. But residents began an organized effort to push prostitutes and drug dealers out of the area, demanding more attention from the police and City Hall.
By 1991, a Kendall-Whittier Business Association had organized a Heritage Day celebration to try to attract customers back to the historic shopping district. And the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission was considering a $2 million redevelopment plan, including a revamped Whittier Square plus a new library and elementary school.
The plan, however, drew significant opposition from taxpayers who called it a waste of money and a hopeless pipe dream. The neighborhood was too far gone, they said. Despite a handful of respectable businesses near the intersection of Admiral Boulevard and Lewis Avenue, the World still described Whittier Square as a collection of “empty buildings, nomadic ne’er-do-wells and porn houses.”
It hadn’t always been that way, of course. Residential development started when Tulsa’s old trolley system reached the area in 1909, then the construction of the original Route 66 sparked a retail boom in the 1920s. And Kendall-Whittier remained a popular “suburban” shopping district even into the early 1960s.
By the end of the 1970s, however, it had become one of the city’s most notorious red-light districts. Back then, it probably could have been described as the last place in all of Tulsa where anybody would have put a farmers’ market. But last week, with the Tulsa Farmers’ Market’s usual location on Cherry Street facing major construction this summer, Kendall-Whittier seemed the most obvious place to relocate for the 2020 season.
Several boutiques, restaurants and Tulsa’s art-house theater, Circle Cinema, have made Whittier Square one of the trendiest corners in the city, perhaps even more popular today than before suburban sprawl began luring customers away half a century ago.
The whole story of Kendall-Whittier’s revitalization would be too long and complicated to explain here, because it took nearly 30 years and millions of dollars in public and private investment, not to mention a lot of hard-working individuals.
But it all started with residents just getting fed up.