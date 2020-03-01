Built next to a major highway interchange on the southeast outskirts of Idaho’s capital, a Factory Outlet Mall stirred up a lot of excitement when it opened in 1993, promising to save shoppers money while generating a huge tax boost for the city of Boise.
Just five years later, however, the mall was reporting “mediocre sales and crowds.” And more than a fourth of the original shops closed within a decade.
By 2012, only 16 stores remained. And last month, the local newspaper described the mall as “nearly a ghost town,” with only four retailers stubbornly hanging on.
Meanwhile, part of the sprawling parking lot has become a staging area for the company that’s killing the Boise outlet and others like it all across the country. Amazon keeps a fleet of delivery trucks there.
Construction officially kicked off last week on the Tulsa Premium Outlets, a 340,000-square-foot mall scheduled to open in the spring of 2021 on the Jenks side of the Creek Turnpike. But don’t expect Tulsa’s outlet mall to look much like the one that’s struggling in Boise.
Outlet malls nationwide are reinventing themselves to give consumers a reason to put down their phones and go shopping in-person, fashion writer Alexandra Mondalek explained during a recent appearance on Yahoo Finance.
“Shoppers no longer have a hard-pressed reason for going to drive an hour to these malls,” Mondalek said, “when they can find deals just as easily online.”
Companies like Simon Premium Outlets, which owns the development in Jenks, are asking themselves how to keep malls relevant, she said.
“Their answer,” Mondalek said, “seems to be ‘adding things.’ ”
With massive food courts and coffee shops, perhaps even bowling alleys and upscale dining, a modern outlet mall wants to become a destination with a lot more to offer than just shopping.
And rather than expecting shoppers to drive a long way to a remote location — remember the outlet mall in Stroud? — modern outlet malls prefer to tie in with other nearby attractions, Mondalek said.
That explains why the Tulsa outlet mall seems ideally located to create synergy with the Oklahoma Aquarium, the Riverwalk and downtown Jenks.
It will succeed if it becomes a place to be and not just to shop.
