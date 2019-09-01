It had rained earlier Friday morning and was sprinkling now, leaving the pavement damp but not slick. Traffic seemed almost non-existent, only myself and one other driver sharing a two-lane stretch of road in south Tulsa.
A light turned yellow just as we approached an intersection. Traffic engineers call it the “dilemma zone,” where you have approximately one second to decide whether to hit the brakes or stomp on the gas. In that moment, the brain basically goes through a quick cost-benefit analysis.
If you stop, how late to work will you be? Will your cellphone slide off the seat? Will you be rear-ended by the car behind you?
If you keep going, how much time will you save? Would you get a ticket? Could you cause a wreck?
The light went from yellow to red. I stopped. But the other car kept going.
The Tulsa World reported nearly a year ago that red-light running had reached “epidemic” proportions in the city. And last week came news that red-light fatalities have reached a 10-year high nationwide, surging 28% since 2012, according to a AAA study of government data.
Traffic cameras can reduce red-light violations by 21%, according to AAA. But they can backfire, too.
After a referendum forced Houston to remove red-light cameras in 2010, the number of T-bone collisions jumped 26%, but the number of rear-end collisions fell sharply at the same time, according to a study published in Scientific American. The researchers found “no evidence that cameras reduce the total number of accidents.”
We could blame cellphones for distracting drivers and causing them to blow through intersections. But surveys show that only 40% of drivers who get a ticket for running a red light will claim they didn’t notice the traffic signal, according to data compiled by the Institute of Transportation Engineers. The majority were deliberately trying to beat the light.
In that split-second decision inside the “dilemma zone,” they misjudge how long it will take to get through the intersection and underestimate the risk. And the mistake can have tragic consequences: Red-light runners kill at least two people a day in the United States, according to the AAA.
What can Tulsa do? The National Motorists Association offers a couple of low-cost measures that can significantly reduce red-light crashes, and without slapping more people with tickets.
First, “expand the dilemma zone” by lengthening the duration of yellow lights, giving drivers more time to react and make good decisions. Even just an extra half a second can reduce the number of red-light runners by as much as 50%, according to ITE.
Second, use an “all-red clearance interval” with the intersection completely closed for a moment. Experiments have reduced T-bone collisions by as much as 75% by letting all lights remain red in every direction for just one or two seconds, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
Those are far better results than far more expensive traffic cameras.