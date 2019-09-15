Related gallery: What we miss the most in Tulsa
As police scrambled to control a massive wave of traffic flooding through the east side of downtown, more than 125,000 people drove past the smoldering ruins of the historic Tulsa Coliseum on Sept. 21, 1952.
That’s roughly two out of three people who lived in the city at the time, coming to mourn the loss of a beloved landmark. Lightning had sparked a fire about 9:30 the night before, and soon an entire square block was burning near Sixth Street and Elgin Avenue, where thousands of spectators watched helplessly as the roof collapsed and the wall crumbled.
Known as “the showplace of the Southwest” with a whimsical Saracenic design inspired by Middle Eastern architecture, the Coliseum opened on New Year’s Day 1929 and became Tulsa’s premier venue for concerts, sporting events, graduations and rallies. After it burned, the location became — what else? — a parking lot. And it remains an asphalt wasteland to this day.
Could Tulsa ever rebuild it? Well, a city can dream.
Robby Bell has been talking about reopening his family’s famous amusement park ever since it closed 13 years ago, when the park lost its lease with the Tulsa State Fairgrounds and Bell put the rides into storage. But it hasn’t just been talk. Bell seems close to striking a deal to rebuild the park at a specific location that can’t yet be disclosed, he told the Tulsa World last week.
“We can only roll this stuff out when it’s ready to be rolled out,” he said, suggesting that an announcement could come this fall.
In the meantime, Tulsa can fantasize about other lost treasures that the city would surely like to have back, if only it was possible.
“It’s hard to imagine now,” a World entertainment editor wrote in 1983, “but downtown Tulsa used to be a wonderland of glorious movie palaces, buildings which were bigger than life and more beautiful than dreams.”
The Orpheum was demolished in 1970, the Rialto in ’71 and the Ritz in ’73. The Ritz seemed especially luxurious with a ceiling that twinkled like stars and classical sculptures that would have looked at home in an Italian palace.
Discoveryland staged an outdoor production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” each summer for 36 years before it closed in 2011, when the owners blamed record-breaking heat and a struggling economy.
The Sand Springs Railway brought commuters to and from downtown Tulsa for more than 40 years, until declining ridership put an end to the trolleys in 1955.
The Camelot Hotel, built in 1965, lured people off Interstate 44 with billboards that promised travelers they could “sleep in a castle tonight.” The fantastical architecture included turrets, a dungeon, a moat and a drawbridge, but it fell to the wrecking ball in 2007.
The Williams Center Forum opened a skating rink in 1978, creating a cherished Christmas tradition for a lot of Tulsa families who turned out for the Tulsa Philharmonic’s annual Holiday on Ice concerts. That is, until the rink closed in 1995. And there’s no reason to think it will ever reopen.
But at least there is still hope for Bell’s.