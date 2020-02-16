When she lived in San Francisco, just going to dinner or meeting friends for a drink could leave Stephanie Robesky sitting in traffic for half an hour.
“The same trip in Tulsa,” she says, “takes five or 10 minutes.”
Robesky came here to take advantage of Tulsa Remote’s astonishing offer to pay people $10,000 to spend one year in the city. But as the Tulsa World reports in Monday’s edition, she’s settling down here permanently to enjoy the city’s quality of life.
The World interviewed several Tulsa Remote participants who have come from all across the country and have now decided to stay forever, or at least for the foreseeable future. And when listing various reasons to fall in love with Tulsa, every single one of them mentioned the traffic.
Or rather, the lack of traffic.
“It’s so easy to get around,” one said.
“Rush hour is only, like, five minutes,” said another.
And they find it rather baffling to hear long-time Tulsa residents complain about traffic as if it was, well, an actual problem.
It’s a matter of perspective.
Ten years ago, the average Tulsan spent 18.4 minutes driving to work in the mornings, according to the U.S. Census.
In 2018, the most recent year with available data, the average Tulsan needed 22.5 minutes to get to work.
That’s a 22% increase in less than a decade. So, yes, people who have been around for a while have seen Tulsa’s traffic grow noticeably worse.
But people coming here from a bigger city won’t see the problem.
The average morning commute in San Francisco takes 41 minutes. In Houston, 32.3 minutes. In Atlanta, 38 minutes.
And rush hour, of course, makes driving even worse in big cities.
In Los Angeles, a trip that would take 30 minutes during any other time of day will take 49 minutes during peak traffic, according to traffic data compiled by TomTom Technology, a company that makes navigational devices.
In Chicago, rush hour adds 17 minutes. In Denver, 15 minutes.
But in Tulsa, rush hour adds only five minutes in the morning and nine minutes in the evening.
Nonetheless, long-time residents will notice that rush-hour traffic seems heavier than it used to be. Tulsans who commute during peak traffic will spend about three more hours behind the wheel this year than they did in 2017, according to estimates from TomTom.
So, yes, Tulsa traffic is getting worse.
But no, it’s still not that bad.