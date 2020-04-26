Some parents hesitated to sign the permission slips. Would their kids be safe in the streets of downtown Tulsa, even in broad daylight?
Ten years ago, a lot of suburban seventh-graders had never seen downtown. And if their parents ever went there, it was strictly between 9 and 5.
But English teacher Markham Johnson didn’t think his students could truly learn about their city’s rich history and architectural heritage without immersing themselves in it, not just for one quick tour, but for five whole school days.
As he envisioned it, the Downtown Tulsa Studies Program at Holland Hall would incorporate the entire seventh-grade curriculum, from math and history to social studies and even Johnson’s own English lessons, tying it all back to the city’s urban development.
Johnson had been around long enough to recognize how downtown was already beginning to revitalize, even if the progress didn’t seem apparent to everyone. He had played a part in organizing several Mayfests during the 1980s, back when it was the one and only time a year for a lot of Tulsans to venture downtown.
“The ’80s were brutal for downtown,” Johnson remembers. “There was absolutely nothing going on. Mayfest might have been the only thing that was sustaining a little interest in it.”
By the time he began busing students downtown a decade ago, the BOK Center and ONEOK Field had opened, and the success of McNellie’s Pub was drawing more entrepreneurs to the Blue Dome District. But his students were still looking at downtown as part of Tulsa’s past, not so much its present. And certainly not its future.
“The Guthrie Green was still a truck park,” Johnson says. “There wasn’t much to see in what we now call the Arts District.”
Taking classes downtown year after year since, he has watched the transformation unfold almost like a series of time-lapse photos, each spring adding a few more renovated buildings, a few new restaurants, a little more traffic.
“It’s amazing each year, so much more is happening,” Johnson says. “Especially in the Arts District. The Guthrie Green and the Woody Guthrie Center have made such a difference.”
The biggest change has been with the students and their parents. They aren’t afraid of downtown anymore. And most of them already know the area quite well.
“We’re not introducing them to a new place any more but giving them a better, deeper understanding of place that they’re already familiar with,” Johnson says. “They’re not only studying what Tulsa was but what Tulsa is and what it’s becoming now.”
His seventh-graders had spent only three days downtown this year before the COVID-19 pandemic closed campus and put classes online, making more bus trips impossible. And next year’s class will have to go without him. Johnson is retiring at the end of the semester.
But the Downtown Tulsa Studies Program will keep going for many years to come, Johnson says. And so will downtown’s revitalization.