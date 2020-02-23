A local investor, Dr. C.W. McCarty, bragged about opening “the finest new theater in Oklahoma.” But in 1918, the Majestic already faced competition from eight other movie theaters, not to mention a variety of playhouses and vaudeville stages. So McCarty wanted “some extra promotion and showmanship” to give the Majestic an advantage.
That’s why it had the largest electrical sign in Oklahoma perched atop its roof in the 400 block of South Main Street. Nearly 50 feet wide and 28 feet high, it featured more than 900 light bulbs and burned brightly enough to read a newspaper by, even in the dead of night on the sidewalk below.
Financed by McCarty and E.R. Perry, a vice president of Cosden Oil, the Majestic’s construction cost a quarter of a million dollars, which would be the equivalent of $4.3 million in today’s money. The front included a row of seven Corinthian columns that stood two stories high with an elaborately detailed entablature and pedimented windows. If not for the movie marquee, it could have been mistaken for a courthouse or museum.
Inside, the plush auditorium included Tulsa’s first theater pipe organ. And in 1929, the Majestic became the city’s first theater to install sound equipment and showed Hollywood’s first talkie, “The Jazz Singer.” But it declined along with other downtown single-screen theaters after suburban multiplexes began opening in the 1950s and ’60s. And by the early ’70s, the Tulsa World was running frequent stories about the management being arrested for showing obscene movies after the Majestic turned into an “art” theater.
The final movie ended in September 1973. And now, instead of a magnificent theater, Main Street has a parking garage that was part of a disastrous “urban renewal” effort to reverse the decline in downtown shopping by tearing down a lot of the shops.
The Main Mall garage offered its own retail space on the ground floor with several stories of parking above. But architecturally, it embraced the aesthetics of an empty canvas. Not in the sense of a Miesian appreciation for simplicity, but in the way it never had any discernible style at all.
“This corner certainly was more active back in the day,” Tulsa Parking Authority Director Peyton Haralson told the Tulsa World last week.
Haralson, of course, can’t rebuild the lost grandeur. But TPA wants to do something about the garage’s big blank wall.
The ground floor will undergo a $1.2 million renovation to add new canopies and make the glass storefronts more attractive.
And TPA is now seeking proposals for a “permanent, engaging and interactive installation to the site’s facade,” which is described as an art project with the goal “to attract more foot traffic in that area.”
Ironically, the project cost $250,000, the exact amount it took to build the Majestic a century ago.
There was a time when the architecture itself was the art.