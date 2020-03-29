A direct descendant of Tulsa’s first general store from the 1880s, Halliburton-Abbott opened a giant new location in December 1929, building an eight-story art deco masterpiece at Fifth Street and Boulder Avenue.
The ornate exterior featured etched-glass windows and vine-like terra-cotta swirls, along with stylized foliage, lightning bolts and ziggurats. Inside, customers enjoyed air conditioning — a first for a department store in Oklahoma. And the ground floor included a dramatic 16-foot fountain.
All this extravagance opened to the public just five weeks after what was then the biggest stock market crash in history, with the Dow Jones plunging more than 12% on Black Monday in late October. But store owners remained optimistic, running 32 pages of advertising in the Tulsa World to celebrate the grand opening and calling the new building “a monument to the progress of Tulsa.”
Halliburton-Abbott closed less than two years later, a victim of the Great Depression, which had actually started before the store even opened, but no one had realized how bad the economy would get or how long it would stay bad.
Skaggs drugstore moved into the lower floors in 1961, giving the building the name that most Tulsans remember it by today. By 1980, preservationists were calling the Skaggs Building “America’s finest remaining example of zigzag Art Deco,” but they couldn’t persuade the Cities Service Co. not to tear it down.
Cities Services planned to build a 52-story headquarters on the site, which would have become Oklahoma’s tallest office tower. But falling oil prices triggered another economic crisis for Tulsa and the company collapsed, ending construction after only 17 floors. ONEOK took over the unfinished building and remains there to this day.
Again, when the oil market declined, nobody knew how bad it would get for Tulsa or how long the downturn would go on. And nobody knows how long the current slump will last either.
The Dow Jones fell more than 2,000 points March 9 as the market reacted to the global spread of COVID-19. It fell another 2,352 points March 12 and plunged nearly 3,000 points March 16, a bigger percentage drop than Black Monday’s crash in 1929.
The Great Depression of the 1930s and the oil bust of the ’80s both left permanent scars on Tulsa.
What lasting imprint might the COVID-19 shutdown have on the city? We’ll only be able to tell with hindsight.