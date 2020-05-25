Instead of champagne, the reigning Miss Tulsa smashed a bottle of locally made gasoline during the christening ceremony, where investors had gathered at a ritzy downtown hotel to unveil the first production model and celebrate what was supposed to be a big moment in the city’s history.
TULSA, all caps, was selling an image as much as a car. It was selling Tulsa’s image. Independent and strong-willed, but down-to-earth. Rugged enough for the oil fields, yet stylish enough for a night on the town.
East Coast factories were making cars for East Coast people, a newspaper ad declared at the time. But TULSA “will care for us Western folks.”
Funded by local oilmen and former Mayor J.O. Mitchell, who had built Tulsa’s first paved road in 1906, the Tulsa Automobile Corporation started production on Sept. 1, 1917, in a factory on Wheeling Avenue, east of downtown. And by February 1918, it was churning out five finished cars a day, according to the archives of the national Automobile Trade Journal.
The TULSA brand offered three models — a small roadster, a five-seat sedan and a truck, each marketed “the combination of mythological Western ruggedness, everyman accessibility and casual insider/outsider dichotomies,” according to a 2018 article in Car and Driver.
Early sales seemed so promising that the company announced plans in June 1918 to expand the factory and nearly double output. But the entry-level model cost $985, nearly double the price of a Ford Model T. And in the long run, TULSA’s “sophisticated cowboy” image couldn’t justify such a premium.
Production ended in 1922. And the only TULSA known to still exist, a restored 1918 oil-field roadster, was donated to the Tulsa Historical Society in 2004.
Now Tesla is said to be deciding between Tulsa and Austin as the location for a new factory that would create more than 10,000 jobs.
Mayor G.T. Bynum sees a common link between the company and the city, telling the Tulsa World last week that both believe in “having a big dream and not listening to the naysayers. And not just having that dream, but also making it happen.”
Like the old TULSA, the California-based electric-car company markets an image as much as its engineering. Tesla drivers see themselves as forward-thinking, yet they’re style-conscious too. They’re trendy, yet practical. Individualists, but good citizens.
That’s pretty much the image of modern Tulsa, too. A perfect fit.