In the early weeks of 1918, a small-town physician named Dr. Loring Miner noticed something unusual about his flu patients in southwestern Kansas. They weren’t getting better after the usual three or four days. And the youngest, strongest, otherwise healthiest patients seemed to be the hardest hit.
Miner published an article in April 1918 about a new “severe type” of influenza, raising the world’s first alarm about a disease that would go on to kill more than 30 million people worldwide.
Draftees carried the virus from Haskell County, Kansas, to an Army training camp near Fort Riley, where 1,100 soldiers wound up hospitalized that spring. From there, it spread to the trenches of World War I and swept across Europe, where it ultimately caused more deaths than the war itself.
By August 1918, returning soldiers had brought the flu back to the United States. And Oklahoma reported its first two cases Sept. 26, one of them in Tulsa.
A week later, state officials counted 1,249 flu cases spread across 24 counties.
City officials called an emergency meeting with the Red Cross and local doctors Oct. 7, 1918, to decide how to respond to the growing epidemic. And the next day, Tulsa banned all public meetings.
Movie theaters, soda fountains and bowling alleys closed. Churches canceled services. And schools postponed classes indefinitely. The Tulsa County Courthouse even suspended trials.
Restaurants stayed open but had to fumigate daily from midnight to 5 a.m.
City officials passed a “move on” ordinance to prohibit people from lingering in crowded places. And the police could fine people or even arrest them for coughing without a handkerchief, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.
By Oct. 16, just three weeks after the state’s first case of flu, Tulsa funeral homes began running out of caskets and families buried their dead in homemade boxes, according to reports in the World.
The flu killed 7,350 people in Oklahoma between Oct. 1, 1918, and April 1, 1919. More than half a million died nationwide.
So many people died in such a short time that the trauma still hasn't worn off, even more than a century later. The world lives in fear of another 1918. And whenever a new virus emerges to pose a modern threat, our reaction will inevitably be shaped partly by the long, haunted memory of the old flu pandemic.
