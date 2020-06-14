Fueled by high oil prices, Tulsa went on a tremendous building spree in the 1970s and early ’80s, when more than 1.1 million people relocated to Oklahoma from other states.
Developers raced to keep up with the demand for houses. And the city built so many new neighborhoods that to this day, roughly a third of all homes in Tulsa County come from that time period, according to data from the Tulsa Housing Authority.
Then came the oil bust.
By 1986, 1 in 3 people who had moved to the state during the boom years had packed up and moved away, leaving behind a glut of housing that would affect property values for decades to come.
There was, however, a bright side. Tulsa ranked among the top five most affordable housing markets in the United States in 1995, according to a housing study presented to the City Council that year. And it was thanks largely to the city having built too many houses in the decade before, the report said.
Twenty-five years later, Tulsa remains a relatively affordable place, with housing costs being one of the selling points in the city’s efforts to persuade Tesla to build a new factory here.
Nonetheless, Tulsa is now facing a shortage of affordable housing. And the problem seems especially critical in and around downtown, where 15% of households are classified as “extremely cost-burdened,” meaning they spend more than half their incomes on housing, according to a draft of a housing study delivered earlier this year to the Tulsa Development Authority.
In a way, the affordable housing crunch is an unfortunate side effect of good news. Tulsa has added 11,000 new jobs over the past five years, creating an increase in demand for rental units, according to the study.
But when demand grows faster than supply, prices go up. And Tulsa salaries haven’t kept pace.
In 1995, the average studio apartment rented for $309 a month in Tulsa, while a two-bedroom apartment went for $485. Today, the same studio apartment would go for $597, a 93% percent increase, and the two-bedroom would cost $898, an 85% jump.
Meanwhile, Tulsa’s median household income has grown from $37,620 in 1995 to $53,902, an increase of only 43%.
“Affordable housing” simply isn’t as affordable as it used to be, which is contributing to Tulsa’s eviction crisis, with landlords filing more than 1,200 cases a month in recent years to give the city one of the highest eviction rates in the country.
Better-paying jobs would help, of course. But Tulsa will also need thousands of new housing units over the next decade, especially at the lower end of the price spectrum, officials say.
It’s time for another building spree.