Tulsa wanted to send patients to Oklahoma City. But in the summer of 1952, hospitals were running out of beds all across the state.
The worst polio epidemic in U.S. history would kill 3,145 people that year and leave many more thousands disabled. To handle the overflow in Tulsa, Hilllcrest Hospital raced to open a makeshift polio ward with 130 dedicated beds. But it got so overcrowded that some patients slept in the hallways.
The highly contagious virus used to terrorize Oklahoma from May through September, with the poliovirus thriving in warmer temperatures. Most people who got infected would never show any symptoms at all, while others would suffer nothing worse than “a bad cold.” But 1 out of 200 patients became paralyzed, and the paralysis could spread to the diaphragm and leave victim suffocating to death.
Particularly bad outbreaks hit the city in 1931, ’43, ’49 and ’52, when Tulsans practiced what would now be called “social distancing.” Concerned families avoided theaters and other crowded places. Parents kept children away from public swimming pools and playgrounds. And health officials quarantined anyone thought to have been exposed, according to news reports from the time.
It can’t compare to today’s nationwide shutdown, with the coronavirus spreading much faster and killing far more often. But polio epidemics hit again and again, decade after decade. And in national polling from the late ’40s and early ’50s, Americans said that a nuclear holocaust was the only threat they feared more than a polio outbreak.
Until 1953, when University of Pittsburgh researcher Dr. Jonas Salk announced that an experimental vaccine had proven effective in limited tests on humans. Early subjects had included Salk himself and his own three children.
Wide-scale testing began in 1954, when 1 million children received the vaccine and became known as Polio Pioneers. And by 1955, it had been approved for general use.
Tulsa County launched a massive immunization campaign in 1963, enlisting more than 1,000 volunteers and opening nearly 50 clinics to distribute the drug to more than 780,000 residents. Polio all but vanished within a few years and today it’s virtually forgotten in the United States.
Part of a global effort to fight COVID-19, researchers at the University of Oklahoma are now racing “fast and furious” to develop a vaccine that could be ready within a year.
Let’s hope polio won’t be the last virus relegated to history books and newspaper archives.
