In 1935, the Daughters of the American Revolution placed a marker near the north entrance of Owen Park to commemorate a unique aspect of Tulsa history.
“682 feet east of this marker,” a bronze plaque says, “the Cherokee, Creek and Osage tribes of Indians join in a common boundary point.”
Today, that exact point, a sort of “three corners” spot where the tribal territories all come together, lies somewhere near the underpass where Edison Street crosses the L.L. Tisdale Parkway on the northwest corner of downtown’s Inner Dispersal Loop. But the history-making convergence of the three tribal cultures will be more visible Monday farther east at the Guthrie Green, where Tulsa will celebrate Native American Day.
With vastly different languages, histories and cultural traditions, the three tribes had little in common until 1825, when the Osage Nation ceded territory for the Cherokee and Creek nations, who were being forced out of their ancestral homelands east of the Mississippi River. Now they share a common interest in preserving and passing on native culture.
Native American Day is for “the younger generation, not necessarily for us,” artist Yatika Fields said in a recent publicity video for the event. A Tulsa art fellow whose ancestry includes all three of the Tulsa area’s biggest tribes — Osage, Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee — Fields will supervise a “live mural” project for students at Monday’s celebration.
“We already know where we came from. But it’s the young generation that needs to feel like they have the strength to continue and the knowledge to be able to hold themselves up when they need to.”
The Tulsa City Council voted unanimously in 2017 to recognize Native American Day, coinciding with Columbus Day but not technically supplanting the older holiday. Dozens of other cities have a similar holiday, though not necessarily on the second Monday of October and not necessarily with the same name. But the Creek, Osage and Cherokee tribes converge only in Tulsa. Together with smaller tribes in the area, they give the city a unique and vibrant mix of native cultures that cannot be duplicated anywhere else.
“You will have an experience,” Winnie Guess Purdue, a Cherokee dancer and author, promised in a recent Facebook post, “that you won’t have anyplace else.”
Festivities begin at 9 a.m. and a parade will start at noon, looping through the Tulsa Arts District from the Guthrie Green to John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park.