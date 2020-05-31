Moving here from Pittsburg a couple of years ago, Brian Kurtz walked across downtown Tulsa for the first time on a 90-degree afternoon in late May.
“I was wishing there were more trees,” he remembers. Not only for shade, but strategically planted trees that could help the streets feel less empty on the south side of downtown, where parking lots outnumber buildings on certain blocks.
By the time Kurtz came to Tulsa in 2018 to become executive director of the Downtown Coordinating Council, the organization had already paid a national expert $75,000 to perform a “walkability study” to help make Tulsa more pedestrian-friendly. And trees had ranked high on the list of recommendations.
Author and consultant Jeff Speck offered his initial findings in March 2017, but the City Council didn’t officially incorporate his report into the Downtown Area Master Plan until November 2018, which means Tulsa didn’t really start implementing it until 2019.
Kurtz got started on the trees right away. With help from Up With Trees, the DCC planted 50 last year. And another 40 or 50 would have gone into the ground this spring if the COVID-19 shutdown hadn’t interrupted the project.
Now the trees will have to wait for the next planting season. But Tulsa continues to make progress on other parts of the walkability plan.
“Bike lanes have been the most visible impact to date,” Kurtz says.
The study recommended adding about 10 miles of bike lanes around downtown, and Tulsa has since built four miles with another two miles on-schedule to be be finished this year, Kurtz says.
The study also suggested speeding up efforts to convert most of downtown’s one-way streets to two-way traffic, which is something the city has been talking about since the mid 1990s.
Boulder Avenue reopened as a two-way street in April. And work will start this year on Cheyenne Avenue’s conversion, with Cincinnati Avenue next in line with funding already set aside for that project, Kurtz says.
After that, Tulsa will have to wait for additional funding to convert more streets. But the walkability plan was always going to be a long-term endeavor, Kurtz says.
As the first major wave of suburban sprawl hit Tulsa after World War II, downtown embarked on a decades-long strategy to remain relevant by catering to commuters, not to pedestrians. Streets became one-way. Sidewalks shrunk. And historic buildings came down to make room for more and more parking lots.
For decades, Kurtz says, city planning was “all about getting people in and out of downtown as quickly as possible.”
Now downtown is making itself more relevant partly by offering a stark alternative to suburbia, Kurtz says. Denser development. Bustling sidewalks. More walking, less driving.
This, too, will have to be a decades-long effort, Kurtz says. Although Tulsa seems to be off to a quick start.
“It’s all about finding the right balance,” he says, “between usability, walkabilty and bikeability.”
