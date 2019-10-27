His father built an ice rink in the family’s backyard in Waterville, a quiet little town of tree-lined streets and clapboard houses along Interstate 95 in eastern Maine, where the average temperature stays below freezing from the end of November to April.
Danny Bolduc and his brothers — he had six of them — would shovel the rink and their father would spray it every night so they would have a nice, smooth surface the next day. And Bolduc honed his skills playing against older kids, an 8-year-old trying to keep up with 11-year-olds. That might explain how he grew up to play in the 1976 Olympics and became known as one of the fastest skaters in the National Hockey League.
Now Bolduc has to be content to go in-line skating through Riverparks a couple of times a week, when he takes a 15-mile trip from downtown to 71st Street and back. It’s not quite the same as having an ice rink at your own house. But of course, Tulsa isn’t Waterville.
“I came here with an open mind,” Bolduc says while lacing up his skates on a recent windy afternoon. “My attitude was, ‘OK, what does this new place have to offer?’”
Bolduc raised two daughters in Waterville and lived there with his wife, Jane, for 43 years while playing hockey and then starting his own insurance company, which he built into a multi-million dollar business before selling it and going into semi-retirement. He expected to grow old there.
Then, one day last summer, his wife said something rather surprising.
“I want to go to Tulsa,” she told Bolduc.
“I can’t say it was something I ever expected to hear,” he admits. “Tulsa? Why Tulsa?”
His wife, a real estate agent, had been recruited to be a property manager for Price Family Properties, which owns several downtown landmarks, including the newly renovated 111 Lofts where the Bolducs have lived since September.
“She had always supported me and followed me around to play with different teams,” Bolduc says. “It was my turn to follow her.”
But what would a Harvard-educated New Englander think of Tulsa?
He went to the Oilers’ season-opener Oct. 11, when the Stanley Cup was on display to let fans take selfies with it.
“I walked to this spectacular arena and walked back home afterward,” Bolduc says. “I could never do that in Waterville, could I? We have a lot of great restaurants, a lot of great places to hang out. And we have met a lot of very friendly people.
“There’s a lot of energy in Tulsa, a lot of enthusiasm. There’s a lot of construction, too, which can be inconvenient. But that’s because Tulsa is growing. Tulsa is improving itself. So that’s OK. I can live with construction for a while.
“So far, nothing has been disappointing. Nothing. Everyone seems to be on-board with the message that Tulsa is a great place to live, and I’m on-board with that too.”