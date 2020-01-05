Harvard Square, a bustling commercial district in front of the famous university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, used to have an eclectic mix of local shops and independently owned cafes. But in recent years, the area’s success has been attracting more and more national chains and franchises, driving up property values and forcing smaller businesses to move.
One critic recently complained that it’s “rapidly becoming an outdoor shopping mall” and locals are beginning to worry about the square losing its hipster credibility.
Downtown Tulsa obviously remains a long way from that tipping point, but a similar fate doesn’t seem unimaginable in the long term.
For now, revitalization is being driven mostly by local developers and entrepreneurs, creating a vibrant collection of Tulsa-owned restaurants, breweries and shops that you won’t find anywhere else. But sooner or later, downtown’s success will inevitably draw more attention from national investors.
As a potential sign of what’s to come, a DGX convenience store recently opened in The Meridia building at Sixth Street and Boston Avenue, where it offers grab-and-go sandwiches, along with a selection of pet supplies, snacks, paper products, cleaning supplies and other items. Developed by Dollar General less than four years ago, the DGX brand is growing fast but currently has locations in only a handful of cities, including Nashville, Cleveland and Philadelphia.
Adding Tulsa to the list was a major corporation’s way of giving the city a huge vote of confidence. And as downtown continues to grow, more national chains will surely come, sooner or later.
Will downtown Tulsa go the way of Harvard Square, with national chains squeezing out the local competition? Maybe, instead, it will follow the examples of Tulsa’s Brookside and Cherry Street districts.
Cherry Street’s revitalization started in the early 1980s with the opening of a locally owned bakery and Chimi’s Mexican Restaurant, which remains a popular destination at 15th Street and Peoria Avenue. National and regional chains have moved in, yet local establishments continue to thrive alongside them. Same goes for Brookside.
How? Brookside and Cherry Street developers, while welcoming national and regional investment, have made a point of supporting local ventures too because they understand what made their districts successful in the first place.
Downtown property owners should keep that in mind for future reference.Featured video