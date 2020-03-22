Three months ago, after looking at several homes for sale, a client suddenly told Linda Vincent that maybe it wasn’t such a good time to buy a house after all.
“Because of the coronavirus,” he explained to the Tulsa real estate agent.
“You mean that thing going on in China?” she said.
Well, it’s not just China anymore.
Beyond the obvious impact on restaurants and bars, uncertainty in Tulsa is posing an existential threat to a wide range of small businesses, from real estate offices to exercise gyms.
“We’re all interconnected,” Vincent said. “Now’s a good time to remember that.”
In Seattle, 60% of small businesses were already considering wage cuts or layoffs last week and 35% were thinking about closing altogether, according to a survey reported in the Seattle Times.
Tulsa hasn’t taken a similar survey, but nationally, three out of four small businesses saw revenues plummet last week, and 51% said they won’t last more than three months under current conditions, according to a survey by Goldman Sachs. Some aren’t sure they can last three weeks.
“It’s going to take some innovative thinking,” says Diane White, a Tulsa public relations and marketing specialist. Her new Facebook page, “Stand Up to Covid-19,” gained more than 12,000 followers in less than a week by creating a place where Tulsans can exchange ideas for helping locally owned businesses.
A local crafts shop, for example, began selling take-home packets curbside. Some Tulsa salons are letting clients pay in advance for haircuts weeks or months from now. And, of course, a lot of restaurants are offering take-out, even if they never have before.
Buy gift certificates that you can use after times improve, White suggested. Instead of Amazon, order from local delivery services to buy from local shops. If you can afford it, book events now for summer and fall and put down deposits to give event companies an immediate cash flow.
A business owner’s goal has to be to tread water, White said.
“You’re not going to have normal revenue no matter what you do,” she said. “You just need to bring in enough cash flow to bridge the gap.”
And how wide might that gap be? How long will Tulsa’s slowdown last?
“I’ve talked to 10 different people that I consider to be ‘in the know’ and I’ve gotten 10 different answers,” White said. “The truth is, nobody knows.”
All a small business can do is: “Take it one day at a time,” she said. “Survive.”