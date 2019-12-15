During a panel discussion last week about Tulsa architecture, the moderator asked a great question about historic preservation.
“Why should Tulsa keep these old buildings around?” said Jeff Martin, co-founder of the Tulsa Literary Coalition.
The other panelists — Shane Hood, a trustee for the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, and Marty Newman, one of the most passionate preservationists — gave brilliant answers. But I said something so instantly forgettable that I instantly forgot it myself.
Then I woke up at 3 a.m. with a much better answer. Unfortunately, by then, the panel discussion was over.
Let me say now what I wish I had said then.
“Why should Tulsa keep these old buildings around?”
Three reasons.
First, as Hood mentioned, “architecture is history written in stone.”
That’s the whole point of the Tulsa World’s new book, “Building Tulsa” — that our buildings tell us a lot about who we are as a city.
Every time we tear down a historic landmark, we’re ripping a page out of history and losing a piece of our identity.
Secondly, a vibrant city looks more like an English garden than a French garden.
French gardens are very regimented and uniform, with everything planted in neatly organized rows or geometric patterns, while an English garden seems more organic, mingling different types of flowers and plants, almost as if they came together by happenstance.
A city needs a tapestry of different architectural styles from different eras. When we tear down too much of the old to make way for the new, a neighborhood becomes too predictable. Too conformist. Too boring.
Finally, architecture is an art form.
At least, it can be, at its best. You wouldn’t destroy a sculpture just because it’s old and styles have changed. You don’t get rid of an old Bouguereau just because you have a new Kehinde Wiley. You keep both.
Let the new and the old co-exist, because it makes life more interesting.
That’s what I wish I had said.
