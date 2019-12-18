Tribal and nontribal government officials celebrated on Wednesday the completion of a multimillion-dollar water treatment plant that will serve residents in Delaware and Adair counties.
Cherokee Nation officials, the South Delaware County Regional Water Authority and other government agencies partnered to develop the $16 million water treatment facility, according to a news release. The facility will serve about 2,500 residences in southern Delaware County and northern Adair County.
“This is a proud day for the Cherokee Nation, both in terms of the scope of the project and in terms of the families it will affect across several communities,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “This project is going to make a difference in the lives of thousands of people, who will be able to reap the benefits of living in communities with clean and reliable water for decades to come.”
The planning phase for the South Delaware County Regional Water Treatment Plant began in 2012 and was marked complete on Wednesday, according to the release. The water treatment plant has a maximum capacity of about 2 million gallons per day, which allows for additional growth in the communities.