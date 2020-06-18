Tulsa County court officials have postponed misdemeanor dockets until August after a lawyer tested positive for COVID-19.
Tulsa County District Judge William LaFortune announced Thursday that the misdemeanor docket will be postponed until Aug. 1.
“Our primary focus is keeping both our staff and participants in the courts safe,” LaFortune said. “We felt like this action was necessary and we will continue to closely monitor all of our courts.”
The lawyer made an appearance for the docket last week and has since tested positive, according to a news release. LaFortune ordered the docket judge, a bailiff and several other court staff to quarantine for two weeks.
Those who were scheduled for the docket in June and July will be given a new court date, LaFortune said. The new dates will be available on the Oklahoma State Courts Network.
Additional announcements about the docket are expected in the coming days.