Days after an inmate ran away from a minimum-security correctional facility in Vinita, officers found his body on the edge of the prison grounds.
According to a news release, correctional officers at Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center late Thursday night discovered the body of walkaway Ricky Bauders, 52. The body was found behind an outdoor storage area near a hay field; investigators believe Bauders went to the storage area during a rainstorm overnight and took his own life, according to the Department of Corrections news release.
Bauders had previous convictions in Tulsa and Osage counties for grand larceny, drunk driving, drug possession and credit card fraud dating back to 1986.
Corrections officers reported Bauders ran away from the facility around 6 p.m. Tuesday, prompting a lockdown and around-the-clock search.
A report outlining the circumstances of Bauders' death will come from the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.