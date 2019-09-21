Tulsans will celebrate the coming of the monarch migration Saturday at Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area as the word from the north is that another strong wave of orange may be on the way — it may just be running a little late.
“Right now there have been reports of very large roosts, amazing roosts,” said Sandy Schwinn of Broken Arrow, a monarch conservation specialist with Monarch Watch.
Reports this week have come from Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan and the Lake Erie region, where monarchs have been seen in “historic” numbers, according to reports from specialists from northern regions and the Journey North migration tracking website, she said.
Reports from Monarch Watch experts have the migration running 10 to 12 days behind normal right now, she said.
One year ago the first week of October, Tulsa saw a historic monarch migration wave of the insects on their way to Mexico unlike what had been seen in years. The potential is there for it to happen again, but it depends on the weather, Schwinn said.
“They will be headed this way. They just have to wait for the right weather, the right front to carry them,” she said. “Last year conditions were perfect for them to come through here. This year they could pass farther to the west or even to the east through Arkansas.”
Some monarchs have been trickling through and have laid eggs on milkweed, their host plant, which are hatching into caterpillars that will eventually morph into monarchs that will continue the migration south and return next spring.
The Monarchs on the Mountain event celebrates the migration and includes educational activities and crafts, information about habitat creation and backyard gardening, tagging and releasing of monarch butterflies, and milkweed plants for purchase. In addition, regional expert Ray Moranz of the Xerces Society will speak. Moranz was trained as a butterfly ecologist at Oklahoma State University, where he earned his doctorate. Now, as Southern Plains representative for the Portland-based Xerces Society, he helps the Natural Resources Conservation Service at Stillwater in that capacity. The national nonprofit Xerces Society works to conserve all invertebrates, from monarchs to freshwater mussels.
“Pollinators in general from a worldwide perspective are in trouble, from a nationwide perspective are in trouble, and a monarch is one of those pollinators that need our help,” he said.
One of his talks Saturday is about the plight of the monarch and other pollinators and how easy — and fun — it can be for homeowners and landowners with larger properties to help them. Help on a large scale, and small, is available to anyone, he said.
Moranz has his own story to share as a landowner with 10 acres that had been overrun with invasive eastern red cedar trees. He said he used the public process open to any landowner and obtained funding and a conservation plan through his local county NRCS/Soil Conservation District to make it happen.
Registering his property was easy, and in the end an NRCS employee inspected his property and created a “conservation plan” that explained the soil types on his property and what kinds of plants should grow there, as well as how to go about removing the roughly 900 cedar trees still remaining.
Some financial assistance for the project through the state of Oklahoma’s Conservation District office, via a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grant for pollinators, helped push it along, he said.
“That plan, plus the financial assistance, gave me the incentive to buy chainsaws and get out there and cut cedars and hire a contractor,” he said.
He and his children cut down a lot of the trees and he paid for most of the work, but the grant helped bring in a contractor to handle the biggest trees and turn them and others into mulch. That helped complete the project.
“It would not have gotten done otherwise,” he said.
“Just about every talk I give I let people know these programs exist,” he said. “Farmers and ranchers need to know about them, but even people who are not can, sometimes, use these programs.”
Moranz’s second talk of the day will focus on monarch habitat in Mexico and his visit as a student of the monarchs to view their wintering colonies this past year with thousands of monarchs concentrated in their mountain habitat.
“It’s something everyone should have on their bucket list,” he said.