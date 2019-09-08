The Tulsa World and TulsaWorldJobs.com are holding their annual fall career fair on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the River Spirit Expo building at Expo Square.
More than 60 local employers will participate at the event, which is free and open to the public. Parking available at Expo Square is also free.
“Our career fair twice a year helps connect thousands of Tulsans to local employers looking to fill jobs,” Tulsa World marketing manager Ashley Parrish said. “This event is rooted in the Tulsa World’s commitment to not only offer original reporting every day but also serve our community.”
Hiring employers are looking to fill a variety of positions in industries including health care, food service, manufacturing and more.
Job seekers can expect to network with recruiters and hiring managers, attend informational seminars and gain information on how to use tulsaworldjobs.com to make job hunting easier.
The career fair is not only a place to get hired, but it is also where job seekers can access resources and services to help them get placed into a job, enroll in programs to get additional training and certifications, and learn from experts at free seminars.
Job seekers should dress professionally and plan to bring printed copies of their resumes and also have an electronic version available to apply online in person.
This career fair is just one of many events the Tulsa World holds for the community. Others include community forums that have focused on this year’s legislative session, education in Oklahoma, violence in Tulsa and mental health. The All-World Awards celebrates the best in high school athletics and the Senior Living Expo offering screenings, seminars and entertainment.
Learn more about the career fair at tulsacareerfair.com.
