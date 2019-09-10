One of the Tulsa World’s most popular events is Tuesday, when local employers looking to fill positions will be at the annual fall career fair.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the River Spirit Expo building at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., and is open to the public.
More than 60 local employers will be on location. Job seekers should dress professionally and plan to bring printed copies of their resumes and also have an electronic version available to apply online in person.
“Our career fair twice a year helps connect thousands of Tulsans to local employers looking to fill jobs,” Tulsa World Marketing Manager Ashley Parrish said. “This event is rooted in the Tulsa World’s commitment to not only offer original reporting every day but also serve our community.”
A variety of positions are open, including jobs in health care, food service, manufacturing and more. If you aren’t able to attend, the Tulsa World’s job website at tulsaworldjobs.com shows updated job openings.
Learn more about the career fair at tulsacareerfair.com.