Detective Robert Guardiola (left) collects a donation from Sue Hamilton during Wednesday's fundraiser at LaFortune Park for the family of slain Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and for Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and his family. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin talks with Tom Giles during a fundraiser at LaFortune Park for the family of slain Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and for Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and his family. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Sgt. Clifford Caughron collects donations during a fundraiser at LaFortune Park for the family of slain Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and for Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and his family. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Detective Robert Guardiola collects donations during a fundraiser at LaFortune Park for the family of slain Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and for Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and his family. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Detective Robert Guardiola (left) collects a donation from Sue Hamilton during Wednesday's fundraiser at LaFortune Park for the family of slain Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and for Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and his family. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin talks with Tom Giles during a fundraiser at LaFortune Park for the family of slain Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and for Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and his family. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Sgt. Clifford Caughron collects donations during a fundraiser at LaFortune Park for the family of slain Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and for Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and his family. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Police officers gather during a fundraiser at LaFortune Park for the family of slain Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and for Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and his family. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Detective Robert Guardiola collects donations during a fundraiser at LaFortune Park for the family of slain Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and for Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and his family. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
The Tulsa Police Department Foundation and a local media organization raised more than half a million dollars Wednesday to benefit the families of two police officers who were shot, one fatally, last week.
Tulsa police officers, foundation members and Cox Media Group staff collected donations throughout the day at LaFortune Park, 5500 S. Yale Ave. The funds will go to support the families of Sgt. Craig Johnson, who was killed, and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who is recovering in a hospital after being shot during a traffic stop.
"For the families, obviously they're struggling emotionally and spiritually and physically," Tulsa Police Officer Jon Grafton said. "This little bit? Give a penny, and it helps."
Grafton spent the hours before his shift Wednesday helping collect donations. Grafton said the money will help see Johnson's and Zarkeshan's families through some of their financial uncertainties in the wake of the shootings.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said $17,000 had been raised by 8 a.m., just three hours after collection efforts at LaFortune Park began. Mayor G.T. Bynum said more than $100,000 was raised in about four hours.
But by Wednesday evening, Bynum said in a Facebook post that the fundraiser had netted more than $515,000.
Grafton and Franklin remarked on the outpouring of support and solidarity from the Tulsa community and community at large. Franklin said the fundraising efforts will support Johnson's family and Zarkeshan and his family through "long-standing financial impacts."
"This is just another way … for people to give back to these officers who have given so much," Franklin said.
Johnson and Zarkeshan were shot early June 29 during a traffic stop in east Tulsa. Johnson, who had been with the Tulsa Police Department 15 years, succumbed to his injuries June 30.