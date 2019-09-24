Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHERN ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHERN NOWATA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 945 AM CDT. * AT 650 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN WITH TALALA REPORTING AROUND 2.27" IN THE LAST HOUR. RAIN RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... BARTLESVILLE... NOWATA... SKIATOOK... COLLINSVILLE... CHELSEA... SPERRY... OOLOGAH... RAMONA... OCHELATA... FOYIL... TALALA... VERA... NEW ALLUWE... WATOVA... BUSHYHEAD... ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. &&