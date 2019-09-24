About 1,500 customers are without power in Tulsa following a bout of overnight storms.
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s online Outage Map shows handfuls of outages across the city, including most of downtown at one point.
Stan Whiteford, a spokesman for PSO, said crews are busy working to restore power but preliminary reports suggest most of the outages were due to lightning.
As of 8 a.m, the estimated restoration time for outages in most of the city was about noon, Whiteford said, adding that the number of customers without power is decreasing by the minute.
Tulsa County is under a flash flood warning per the National Weather Service until 9:45 a.m.
Pete Snyder, a National Weather Service forecaster in Tulsa, said the center and eastern parts of Tulsa County received 3-4 inches of rain in overnight storms that brought a “considerable” amount of lightning to the area.
Snyder said about 8:30 a.m. the heaviest storms had moved east from the area to head toward northwest Arkansas, but Tulsa will likely have more chances for rain later this afternoon.
The City of Tulsa urged residents to give themselves extra time to commute and to refrain from driving into standing water.