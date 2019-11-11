As he slowly slid his arms into the sleeves one more time last week, Lewie Shaw winced in slight discomfort.
“It’s the shoulders,” he said. “I used to have good shoulders. But they’re not as flexible as they used to be.”
Amazingly, though, Shaw’s Marine Corps uniform — which he first tried on as a ruddy-faced 18-year-old fresh out of boot camp — is still a good fit overall.
Boasting the same wiry 140-pound frame he did when he enlisted in 1943, Shaw, now 95, has donned the green uniform for various public events over the years. That includes the annual Claremore Veterans Day parade, where the World War II veteran is always one of the most popular participants.
He’ll be wearing it again at this year’s parade Monday, when he returns as grand marshal, a role he’s performed multiple times.
Shaw, who fought at Iwo Jima and other significant battles in the Pacific, knows that seeing him in uniform gives people a tangible connection to history.
Wherever he wears it, he added, it’s always a big hit.
But he’s also aware that he can’t go on forever.
“I don’t know,” he said, “this may be the last year I do it.”
‘Proud I made it through’
The last few days have been extra busy for Shaw, a longtime Claremore area resident.
Along with gearing up for the parade, he attended an assembly at Claremore High School for an unexpected honor. Through a special program, Shaw — who like many other WWII veterans did not graduate from high school — was presented his diploma by Claremore school officials Thursday.
Shaw, who wore his uniform, also received an official cap and gown.
“This will look good on my resume, I might get a good job,” quipped Shaw of his diploma.
As for why he didn’t graduate high school, Shaw had a good reason.
“I was an orphan and didn’t always get to go to school,” he said, adding that his family situation was anything but stable.
Shaw never knew his mother who died right after he was born. Then, at age 12, he lost his father.
Shaw would go to live with an older half-sister. But he didn’t stay, preferring to move around.
Eventually, at 18, he joined the Marine Corps.
He chose the Marines over other military branches, he said, because of a favorite nephew who was a Marine.
Later, that nephew, who was older than him and someone he “thought the world of,” would be killed in action in the Pacific at Peleliu.
It was as a replacement for Marines like his nephew, who were dying in droves, that Shaw, too, would be sent to the Pacific.
Assigned to the 4th Marine Division, Shaw went on to be part of the island invasions of Saipan, Tinian and Iwo Jima.
A rifle sharpshooter, his duties also included demolition work, which on the islands, meant bombing the caves and tunnels where Japanese troops were hiding.
“I was pretty fast on my feet,” he said. “It was run, pull the string, throw it in the cave, then run away. You didn’t stick around.”
It was during one of these actions that Shaw was wounded, receiving serious burns from a phosphorous grenade hurled by the enemy.
Shaw chose to tough it out and not seek medical help.
“I was afraid if I did,” he explained, “I would have been reassigned. I really liked my outfit. I liked them. I knew them. I trusted them.
“So I just kept going.”
After Iwo Jima, Shaw’s unit returned to Maui. That’s where he was a few months later when he heard the news of the atomic bombs, followed by Japan’s surrender.
“Everybody else got drunk,” Shaw said, “but for me it was a solemn thing. I was just so damn proud I made it through.”
Life after war
While still on Iwo Jima, Shaw received a letter that changed his future plans.
It was from his then-girlfriend, informing him that she had married another guy.
“They called those ‘Dear John’ letters, except mine was ‘Dear Lewie,’ ” he said. “I think she figured I was never coming back so she couldn’t wait.”
In the end, Shaw would be happy she didn’t. He was destined to meet his future wife Alice back home after the war.
Shaw said he was in Colorado, where he’d gone for work, when he proposed to Alice by mail: “I sent her $50 and said come out here and we’ll get married.”
She was amenable to the offer, he said. “Her dad also gave her $50,” he added, “so she could catch the bus back if it didn’t work out.”
The newly wedded pair soon moved back to the Claremore area. They went on to raise two sons together, while Shaw worked 30 years for Everett Lumber Co.
He and Alice were married 65 years until her death in 2012.
Losing someone after so many years is not easy, Shaw said. But he’s lived long enough to know that’s how it works.
And maybe that knowledge is why he hangs on to the things he can.
Like that old uniform.
Shaw said recently a family member offered to have it dry-cleaned. But he declined, he said, “afraid it might fall apart.”
Admittedly, it takes a little more effort to get into it now. But while he’s thought about hanging the uniform up for good, he’s not going to make that call just yet.
He enjoys the parades and waving to the crowds, who always wave back enthusiastically.
“I’ll take it a year at a time,” he said.