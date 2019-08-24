Additional thunderstorms are expected to develop overnight, compounding flooding concerns after heavy rainfall totals during the previous two days.
Isolated and scattered showers are expected to persist throughout Saturday evening and in Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. A few storms may be severe with damaging winds.
Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in low lying areas. Much of east central Oklahoma and portions of northeast Oklahoma are under a flash flood watch from 1 a.m. Sunday until Sunday afternoon, according to the weather service. The watch includes Osage, Pawnee, Creek and Okfuskee counties.
Up to 2 inches of rain are expected with overnight rain Saturday. Some areas may receive up to 4 inches of rain. This will compound rainfall totals since Thursday. The Webbers Falls area received about 8-inches during the last two days, according to Mesonet. The Bixby and Hectorville areas received about 3½ inches and 5 inches, respectively.