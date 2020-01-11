About 2 inches of rain and about a half inch of snow fell in Tulsa during a bout of storms and winter weather on Friday and Saturday.
National Weather Service meteorologists measured Saturday's snowfall at a half inch in Tulsa. Parts of Osage, Pawnee and Washington counties received up to 4 inches of snow.
Areas in far southeastern Oklahoma received just short of 4 inches of rain.
The heavy rainfall resulted in some flooded roadways around the state, and one man drowned as a result. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers reported that Randall Hyatt, 58, of Wardville drove into deep floodwaters on Anderson Creek Road near Kiowa, and his pickup stalled. He got out of the pickup and was swept away by the rushing water.
The Pittsburg County Swift Water Team recovered his body about 100 yards from his vehicle about 8:15 a.m., the OHP reported.
Elsewhere in the state, meteorologists detected a tornado via radar data just south of Tahlequah on Friday, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Details about the tornado were unavailable Saturday afternoon.
A warming trend is forecast to begin Sunday and continue through midweek, when the next storm system is predicted to move through the region.