An Oklahoma State University freshman rushed home after work Tuesday to take a nice buck in a hurried hunt, posted the photo on Facebook before he went to bed and woke up to attention he never imagined.
“I went to sleep that night after posting it and thinking I’d get family and friends saying, ‘hey, nice buck,’ he said. “Then it just blew up.”
With his first-ever arrow loosed toward a buck as a bowhunter, Guner Womack, 18, of Morrison killed a buck that likely will be Oklahoma’s new state record typical white-tailed deer taken by an archer, and possibly No. 2 typical overall typical.
The large-bodied buck, likely 4.5 years old, had nearly symmetric antlers with eight points on each side that netted 192 6/8ths inches, unofficially. The current record for an archer in the typical class is 188 4/8ths inches.
Womack said he and his father saw the buck on trail cameras on a 120-acre family property in Pawnee County for at least two seasons, and that his father passed up a chance at the buck last year.
Womack studies turf management at OSU and works as a groundskeeper at the school’s recently redesigned cross-country running course. With about 300 yards or more of fence-line that needed attention from a weed eater Tuesday, he didn’t think he would have time to run home to hunt. In fact, he didn’t make it to his stand until almost 5:30 p.m.
Friends who carpool with him to hunt the area urged him along, he said.
“I wasn’t going to go but my friends said, ‘you know he’s going to be out there when you’re not there’ and I was like, ‘yeah, that’s it, I’m going,” he said. “I’m glad I did.”
The buck appeared just about an hour after Womack sneaked into his tree stand. It chased some young bucks that were with some does on one of three food plots the hunters have planted on the wooded area, which Womack described as a property with plenty of oaks that is split by a large lake.
The buck had shown itself on each food plot area but a wind out of the west was good on Tuesday to hunt a spot the buck frequents most often, he said.
The buck first appeared at about 40 yards and Womack considered a shot through a narrow opening in the brush but he hesitated, the buck moved, and that decision was made for him. No shot.
The buck was pre-occupied with the youngsters around him even if they wanted no part of his impressive hardward, Womack said.
"He lowered his head at one of those younger ones and the little one was like, 'uh, huh-uh, no thanks,'" he said.
It chased off one of the youngsters and moved into a clearing behind his stand at about 25 yards, and that was it for the big buck.
Although relatively new to bow hunting having only drawn on a buck once last season that ultimately didn't allow a good shot, he took the shot Tuesday with confidence, he said.
“I had kinda talked myself down,” he said. “I had to maneuver a little around my tree to get the shot at him but it was kind of a chip-shot at 25 yards. Honestly, I was more shaky and buck-feverish after I shot.”
The arrow was true and the buck only walked about 30 yards before it fell, he said. Womack sat in his stand and kept shaking while he texted his father and his friends, he said.
“After about 20 minutes I couldn’t stand it anymore and I shimmied down out of there,” he said.
A lifelong hunter who clearly has an appreciation for a large buck but whose focus has been more on providing meat for the dinner table hunting with a rifle than stick-and-string and inch-counts, the amount of excitement over those antlers, each with eight tall points standing like slats of picket fence on 2-foot-long beams came as a surprise, he said.
“I’ve got like 200-300, probably more, friends on Facebook now,” he said.
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation game warden Spencer Grace provided the official green score on the antlers. He scored a gross measurement of 209 4/8th inches and the net 192 6/8ths, Womack said.
The rack will need to dry for 60 days before a panel of certified scorers examine the rack and provide an official, final score. All official scores are measured to the 1/8th inch, which is important because his buck’s green score is only 1/8th inch more than the current No. 3 overall typical in the state’s Cy Curtis Records list.
If the score holds, the Womack buck will be the No. 2 “typical” whitetail for Oklahoma overall and will eclipse the current No. 1 taken in Rogers County by Wade Ward of Claremore in November 2011. That buck measured 188 4/8ths inches and is No. 4 typical overall.
“Typical” refers to antlers that are highly symmetrical. Hunters generally appreciate high-scoring typical bucks more because they are harder to find. To take a high scoring typical with archery equipment raises the difficulty in fair chase and for many hunters increases the intrinsic value even more.
The current No. 1 overall typical white-tailed buck for Oklahoma measures 194 0/8ths inches and was taken with a rifle in Pushmataha County by John Ehmer of Tuskahoma in 2007.
Scores for non-typical bucks—those with non-symmetrical antlers and often dozens of points—measure much higher. The top non-typical for Oklahoma, taken with a rifle in Tillman County in 2004, scored 248 6/8ths inches and belongs to Michael Crossland of Grandfield.
The top non-typical archery buck scored 245 5/8ths and was taken by archer Jeff Parker in Cleveland County in November 2016.
Early looks at Womack’s buck had the Internet buzzing due to its apparent symmetry, but Grace’s tape measure showed small differences between those 16 points, all of which are deducted from the gross score.
“He’s amazing symmetrically but all the small differences added up,” Womack said.
Had the gross score held in that 209-inch range it would have scored among the top of world-record typical bucks. The world-record Boone & Crockett Club typical, killed near Peoria, Illinois by Melvin Johnson, netted 204 4/8ths. That record has held since 1965.
Still, the Womack buck likely will rank high nationwide for the 2019-20 deer season, it will likely top the state’s Cy Curtis program and has the inches to rank high in both the national archery-only Pope and Young Club and the international Boone & Crockett Club record books.
In the end it was actually two more barely visible points on the antlers that sealed its fate in the record books, Womack said.
“There were two more points under his eye guards that were just long enough to count. If he’d got in a fight that day and broke those off it would have been the overall state record typical. It’s those two points; that’s what got him off the state record,” Womack said. “Either way, though, I’m stoked about this deer.”