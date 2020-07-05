An employee at Mother Road Market has tested positive for COVID-19, the food hall and retail center said Sunday.
"While we don’t know if the employee was exposed at work, we have completed contact tracing to identify team members who had close contact with this individual before they self quarantined," the market said in a Facebook post.
Additional details of where the employee worked were not included in the post. Mother Road Market is located at 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
"Beyond those who have been contacted and tested, we are arranging COVID tests for any of our team members who would like to take one. We have followed all CDC and THD guidelines to get back to business in the safest way possible for our staff and merchants.
Out of an abundance of caution, Mother Road Market will close for deep cleaning Sunday and Monday, and will return to curbside/to-go only Tuesday, and Wednesday, the post said.
"We are taking this time to ensure the highest safety measures possible are in place for our Mother Road community."
The market held a soft reopening May 21 after being closed for two months and offering curbside service starting April 30.
"We no longer feel the minimum requirements in place by the City of Tulsa are enough to protect our staff, and will be mandating all our guests wear masks in common areas until further notice. If you have any further questions or would like more information, please email info@lobecktaylor.org."