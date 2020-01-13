A man reportedly suffered "significant" full-body injuries after a motorcycle crash in east Tulsa on Monday evening.
Tulsa police Lt. Mark Watson said a northbound motorcycle hit a westbound pickup in the intersection of 31st Street and Memorial Drive about 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Police reportedly were speaking with two witnesses who were stopped in the northbound lanes waiting on a red light when the crash occurred. Watson said the motorcycle went between the waiting cars and struck a westbound Toyota Tundra behind its cab, leaving a large dent.
Watson said the rider was awake and talking to first responders, despite multiple injuries, including an open fracture of one of his legs.
Watson said the rider is expected to recover.